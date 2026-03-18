LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Rangers 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Rangers

rangers live updates
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils travel to MSG to face the New York Rangers. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT or HBO Max or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NYR 1, NJD 0: Gavrikov opens the scoring of the game late in the first period.

NJD 1, NYR 1: Nico Hischier puts his baseball cap on and bats the puck out of the air and past Jonathan Quick to tie the game.

DEVILS LINEUP

NY RANGERS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils begin a stretch of five straight road games tonight at MSG.

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