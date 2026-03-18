LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Rangers 1

The Devils travel to MSG to face the New York Rangers. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or HBO Max or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the New York Rangers
The Devils travel to MSG to face the New York Rangers. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on TNT or HBO Max or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NYR 1, NJD 0: Gavrikov opens the scoring of the game late in the first period.
NJD 1, NYR 1: Nico Hischier puts his baseball cap on and bats the puck out of the air and past Jonathan Quick to tie the game.