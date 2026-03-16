LIVE UPDATES: Bruins 2, Devils 1

The Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Boston Bruins
The Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
BOS 1, NJD 0: David Pastrnak scores 5-hole on Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring.
BOS 2, NJD 0: Pavel Zacha taps in a cross-crease, saucer pass off the rush to double Boston's lead.
BOS 2, NJD 1: Jack Hughes serves up a neutral-zone pass to Connor Brown to send Brown in alone on Korpisalo.