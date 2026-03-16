LIVE UPDATES: Bruins 2, Devils 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Boston Bruins

BOS_Blog
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

BOS 1, NJD 0: David Pastrnak scores 5-hole on Jacob Markstrom to open the scoring.

BOS 2, NJD 0: Pavel Zacha taps in a cross-crease, saucer pass off the rush to double Boston's lead.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-03-16 at 7.53.41 PM

SECOND PERIOD

BOS 2, NJD 1: Jack Hughes serves up a neutral-zone pass to Connor Brown to send Brown in alone on Korpisalo.

DEVILS LINEUP

BRUINS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Lenni goes up against one of his idols, David Pastrnak, for the first time in his career.

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