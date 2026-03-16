Hosts Announced for World Cup of Hockey in February 2028 | BLOG

Jack Hughes and Team USA will be defending their best-on-best title when the World Cup of Hockey returns in 2028, the NHL and NHLPA officially announced on Monday.

The event will take place in Calgary, Edmonton, and Prague in February 2028 and is expected to feature many of the NHL’s top players representing their home countries.

The tournament will be split between North America and Europe, with games played in Calgary and Edmonton, Alberta, as well as Prague, Czechia.

Calgary’s Scotia Place, scheduled to open during the 2027-28 NHL season, will host six round-robin games and one elimination game.

Prague’s O2 Arena will host the same number of games on the European side of the bracket.

The semifinals and championship game will take place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

“There is no international competition in sports that matches the passion, skill and excitement of hockey’s best-on-best coming together to represent their countries,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “We know Calgary, Edmonton and Prague will serve as fantastic hosts for hockey fans from all over the globe.”

International tournaments often feature a strong Devils presence with seven players at the 2026 Olympics in Milano Cortina.

Additional details, including the participating nations and full schedule, will be announced closer to the event.