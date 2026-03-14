LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Kings 2

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Los Angeles Kings

LAKBlog
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, LAK 0: Cody Glass snaps a shot past Anton Forsberg off a feed from Arseny Gritsyuk. The goal was Glass's 15th of the season, setting a new career-high.

NJD 2, LAK 0: Nico Hischier taps the puck in, in close, to double the Devils' lead.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS & SAVES

Screenshot 2026-03-14 at 7.45.21 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, LAK 1: Anze Kopitar scores an LA Kings record-tying goal to cut into New Jersey's lead.

NJD 2, LAK 2: Artemi Panarin ties the game.

DEVILS LINEUP

KINGS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Allen gets the start against L.A. after Markstrom played in seven straight.

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