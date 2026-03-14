LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Kings 2

The Devils host the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Los Angeles Kings
The Devils host the Los Angeles Kings at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, LAK 0: Cody Glass snaps a shot past Anton Forsberg off a feed from Arseny Gritsyuk. The goal was Glass's 15th of the season, setting a new career-high.
NJD 2, LAK 0: Nico Hischier taps the puck in, in close, to double the Devils' lead.
NJD 2, LAK 1: Anze Kopitar scores an LA Kings record-tying goal to cut into New Jersey's lead.
NJD 2, LAK 2: Artemi Panarin ties the game.