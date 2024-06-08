Salary Cap Set for 2024-25 NHL Season | BLOG

By Amanda Stein
@amandacstein Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The NHL and the NHLPA announced this evening that the salary cap for the 2024-25 season has been set at $88 million. The salary cap floor, which is the minimum a team can spend on their roster, also known as the lower-limit is $65 million, and the midpoint is $76.5 million.

The Devils have a current projected cap hit of $68,876,397 for the 2024-25 NHL season, per Cap Friendly and $19,123,603 cap space available with 15 of 23 roster players under contract and 34 of a possible 50 pro contracts signed.

