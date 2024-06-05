Devils Youth Foundation Launches Youth Ambassadors Program | RELEASE

Today, the Devils Youth Foundation announced the launch of its Youth Ambassadors Program, designed to empower passionate, service-oriented high school students in New Jersey. Created in response to youth in the community who are looking to make a difference, this flagship program aims to engage and educate high school students in the Foundation’s work. The focus is to cultivate the next generation of philanthropic leaders by providing opportunities for students to participate in fundraising, volunteering, and community service. Applications open today, June 5, and run through August 5.

The Youth Ambassadors Program is dedicated to fostering a spirit of philanthropy and non-profit work. Participants, working alongside Devils Youth Foundation staff, will gain hands-on experience in fundraising through events and the community to reach a set goal during the season, understand the importance of volunteerism by completing a minimum of 35 hours of volunteer work a season with community partners, and advocate for community causes. Through these activities, students will develop a lifelong commitment to making a positive impact in their communities.

“Today, we are excited to launch the DYF Youth Ambassadors Program which will aim to guide the next generation of community leaders in New Jersey,” said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. “This new program enables New Jersey’s youth to live out the mission of helping their communities and gain invaluable experience to become passionate leaders in the future.”

The Youth Ambassadors Program will run annually from August until the end of the regular season. Proceeds from the program will support the Foundation’s future community initiatives and grant recipients, ensuring a lasting impact on the local community.

For more information about the Youth Ambassadors Program and how to apply, please visit DevilsYouthFoundation.org/YouthAmbassadors.