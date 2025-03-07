Message from Jack Hughes | FEATURE 

On Wednesday, the Devils announced that center Jack Hughes’ season ended following his undergoing shoulder surgery. He was placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve. He is expected to make a full recovery and return for 2025 training camp.
Hughes shared a message on his social channels to the fans on Thursday.
Some thoughts I wanted to share. Sports/Life can break you down, can be unfair. All the preparation, sacrifice, emotion, training, toughness you put into a year can be wasted within a matter of seconds. I know I’m not the first athlete to face the challenges that comes with injuries, and I certainly will not be the last. But this is another hill to climb. The more adversity I face, the more I will believe in myself, the deeper I will dig into who I am, in the pursuit of being the best version of myself. I am excited to work towards recovery so I can continue to pour my heart and soul into the game I love.
Thanks to all my family, friends, teammates for your love and support. To all the devils fans and fans of mine, thank you and I look forward to doing what I enjoy most in front of you for many years to come.