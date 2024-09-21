Mercer Hits the Ice | BLOG

When Dawson Mercer arrived at the Prudential Center Saturday morning, his first appearance of training camp, he bumped into teammate Jack Hughes.

Unfortunately, Hughes was about to get on the ice for his practice session. So, there wasn’t much time for chit chat.

“I gave him a hug when I saw him. And I was like, ‘I have to go put my boots on,’” Hughes said of getting on his skates and equipment. “Really excited for him and definitely glad he’s here.”

Mercer, who missed the opening three days of camp, is back with the team after signing a three-year, $4 million average annual value contract with the club on Friday night.

“To finally get here in person, see all the guys and staff, finally get my feet back on the ice, it felt great,” he said Saturday after his first on-ice practice of camp. “It’s a quick turnaround with the week before we head over the Europe (to start the regular season). I’m excited to make it back.”

While he didn’t have a contract, the 22-year-old continued putting in the work. He skated with Drummondville of the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League – the club that features his brother, Riley – to stay in shape. But once the terms of a deal were met, he started his trek to the Garden State.

“Some things are out of your control. I just wanted to make sure I was preparing and making sure I was ready,” Mercer said. “As soon as it was official I got in the car and hit the road. Came straight down here for today.”