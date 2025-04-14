McLaughlin Recalled from Utica | TRANSACTIONS

The Devils have recalled forward Marc McLaughlin from Utica of the American Hockey League.

McLaughlin, 25, will travel with the team to Boston and has been assigned No. 21.

The 6-foot, 200-pound center played 12 NHL games for the Bruins this season, scoring two goals.

McLaughlin has five goals and 19 points in 48 AHL games this year split between Utica and Providence. He has five assists in 14 games for Utica since his acquisition.

McLaughlin was acquired at the NHL trade deadline from Boston in exchange for defenseman Daniil Misyul.