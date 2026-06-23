Gavin McKenna | DRAFT

SCOUTING REPORTS

"The most dynamic offensive playmaker of this draft class established nine team records, including the first freshman with at least 50 points in a season. He finished second in scoring at the World Juniors with 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in seven games. He's at his best when the puck is on his stick, and he figured that out during the second half of the season at Penn State." Mike Morreale/NHL.com

"McKenna is a captivating and supremely gifted winger who had one of the most productive age-adjusted seasons in modern CHL history last season. The college game came with a learning curve for him at five-on-five, highlighting his lean build and some bad habits (notably, a need to be more physically engaged and show more effort off-puck/detail), but the dam eventually broke offensively, and he came on really strong in the second half with his natural playmaking ability. The talent and upside are undeniable, but he’s imperfect and can frustrate evaluators. I'm interested to see him with Canada at men's worlds still because of that as well." Scott Wheeler/ The Athletic

"Scouts liken McKenna’s skillset to that of Nikita Kucherov or Patrick Kane. McKenna is one of the smartest players in the draft class, and he’s able to slow things down better than just about anyone. He’s a truly elite playmaker at the college level, and there’s little reason to doubt that he’ll be an absolute force with the puck in the NHL.

McKenna’s primary weapon is his noggin. He processes the game two steps ahead of just about anyone he plays against. McKenna uses deceptive body angling to freeze goalies before sliding a cross-seam pass, something he pulls off successfully multiple times a night. He is a primary driver who can turn a broken play into a high-danger chance in a split second. The World Juniors proved that. Steven Ellis/Daily Faceoff