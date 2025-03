The Devils have activated goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Injured Reserve.

Markstrom, 35, has been out of the lineup since Jan. 22 when he suffered an MCL sprain against Boston that required.

The 6-foot-6, 207-pound netminder is 21-9-5 on the season with a 2.20 goals-against average and .912 save percentage and three shutouts.

New Jersey has assigned goalie Nico Daws to Utica of the American Hockey League.