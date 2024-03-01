Kurtis MacDermid Acquired by Devils | RELEASE

New Jersey adds MacDermid in a trade with Colorado

MacDermid 1920x1080 V2
By Press Release

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team acquired forward Kurtis MacDermid via trade with the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft (previously acquired from Nashville) and forward Zakhar Bardakov. To accommodate the roster spot, New Jersey has assigned forward Brian Halonen to Utica (AHL). The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

MacDermid, 29, has played in 29 games for Colorado this season and recorded two goals, a +3 plus/minus rating and 23 PIM. His 21.94 hits per 60 minutes ranked second on Colorado for the 2023-24 campaign. The 6’5”, 235lbs. MacDermid has seen action at both forward and defense during his time with the Avalanche. He was acquired by the Avalanche in a trade with the Seattle Kraken on July 27, 2021, playing in 131 career regular-season games for Colorado.

Before joining Colorado, MacDermid played in parts of four seasons with the Los Angeles Kings from 2017-18 to 2020-21. He totaled 118 career regular-season games with Los Angeles logging a career-high eight points (3g-5a) in 2019-20. Additionally, the blueliner spent parts of four seasons with Los Angeles’ America Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Ontario from 2015-16 to 2018-19. MacDermid earned 57 career points in 194 games with Ontario and finished three seasons with over 100 PIM (2015-16, 2016-17 & 2018-19).

Born on March 25, 1994, Los Angeles signed MacDermid as an undrafted free agent on Sept. 12, 2012. He logged his NHL debut with the Kings on Oct. 5, 2017, and notched his first career NHL goal on Oct. 26, 2017, in Montreal. Born in Quebec City, Quebec, MacDermid played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) before his professional experience from 2011-12 to 2014-15. The left-handed shot played in parts of four seasons with Owen Sound from 2011-12 to 2013-14, and then parts of two seasons with Erie. His 129 PIM in 2014-15 ranked seventh in the OHL and led all Erie skaters.

MacDermid’s father, Paul, played in 690 career NHL games for the Hartford Whalers, Winnipeg Jets, Washington Capitals, and Quebec Nordiques. His older brother, Lane, also played for the Boston Bruins, Calgary Flames, and Dallas Stars.

Bardakov was New Jersey’s seventh-round choice, 203rd overall in the 2021 NHL Draft.

