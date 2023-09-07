Look Back: John Marino

It was a brand new scene for John Marino last season, moving on from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the New Jersey Devils.

Marino came in with three years of experience and walked into a team that needed to find its way defensively after struggling in years past. At just 24 years old at the time of the trade, Marino was still young with many valuable years ahead of him. But there's always the unknown when a player makes a move from one team to another. How exactly will they fit in? Can the adapt to the system fast enough?

What the Devils found out last season is that they traded for a player who would help transform the collective team's defensive numbers.

Looking back at the Marino trade highlights yet again another fantastic move by Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Marino, after three seasons in Pittsburgh, was acquired by the Devils in a deal that swapped defensemen. New Jersey sent Ty Smith and a third-round pick to Pittsburgh and Marino joined the Devils.

What's more, is Fitzgerald traded for a high-value contract, Marino was already under contract for another five years when he joined New Jersey at a value of 4,400,000 per year.

John Marino ended up being a gem.