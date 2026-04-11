LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Red Wings 2

The Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings
The Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
DET 1, NJ 0: Faulk opens the scoring for Detroit.
NJ 1, DET 1: Jack Hughes evens the game less than 1 minute later.
DET 2, NJD 1: Perron reclaims the lead for the Wings.
NJD 2, DET 2: Bratt tied the game.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Hameenaho - Glass - Bjugstad
Cotter - McLaughlin - Halonen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Cholowski - Kovacevic
Allen
Daws
Finnie - Larkin - Raymond
DeBrincat - Copp - Kane
Mazur - Compher - Perron
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Shine
Edvinsson - Seider
Chiarot - Faulk
Johansson - Bernard-Docker
Gibson
Talbot