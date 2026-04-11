LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Red Wings 2

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Detroit Red Wings

DET Blog
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

GettyImages-2270382560
GettyImages-2270382191
GettyImages-2270389321
GettyImages-2270389377
GettyImages-2270389378
+6 GettyImages-2270389607
GettyImages-2270389630
B08585EC-B49F-4726-9617-C53869826AD2
DSC04298
DSC04991
DSC04997 (1)
DSC04997

FIRST PERIOD

DET 1, NJ 0: Faulk opens the scoring for Detroit.

NJ 1, DET 1: Jack Hughes evens the game less than 1 minute later.

1st period

SECOND PERIOD

DET 2, NJD 1: Perron reclaims the lead for the Wings.

NJD 2, DET 2: Bratt tied the game.

2nd period

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Bratt - Hughes - Brown
Hameenaho - Glass - Bjugstad
Cotter - McLaughlin - Halonen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Nemec
Cholowski - Kovacevic

Allen
Daws

RED WINGS LINEUP

Finnie - Larkin - Raymond
DeBrincat - Copp - Kane
Mazur - Compher - Perron
van Riemsdyk - Kasper - Shine

Edvinsson - Seider
Chiarot - Faulk
Johansson - Bernard-Docker

Gibson
Talbot

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Jake Allen will start today in Detroit, and Nico Daws will back up.

More News

Devils Travel to Detroit | PREVIEW

New Faces | NOTEBOOK

Daws, Vilen Recalled from AHL | TRANSACTION

Jack Hughes Named Devils' King Clancy Nominee | FEATURE

Devils Lose Penultimate Home Game to Pens | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Penguins 5, Devils 2

Luke Hughes Shut Down for Procedure | BLOG

Devils to Host Jersey Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Brenden Dillon Named Devils 2026 Masterton Trophy Nominee | BLOG

Devils Swept by Flyers | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Flyers 5 , Devils 1

Devils React to Fitzgerald News | FEATURE

New Jersey Devils and Tom Fitzgerald Part Ways | STATEMENT

NHL Opens Innovation Lab Powered by Verizon | PRESS RELEASE

Hughes Named NHL's 2nd Star of Week | BLOG

Salut la Visite | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 3, Canadiens 0

No Lineup Changes Up Front as Devils Visit Habs | PREVIEW