LIVE UPDATES: Penguins 3, Devils 2

The Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins
The Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
PIT 1, NJD 0: Brian Rust opens the scoring, finishing off a passing play with Egor Chinakhov and Kris Letang
NJD 1, PIT 1: Paul Cotter capitalizes on a breakaway and ties the game at 1-1!
PIT 2, NJD 1: Tommy Novak whips the puck past Jake Allen to retake the lead.
PIT 3, NJD 1: Egor Chinakhov extends the Penguins' lead.
PIT 3, NJD 2: Jack Hughes scores his 26th goal of the season to cut into Pittsburgh's lead.