LIVE UPDATES: Penguins 3, Devils 2

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Pittsburgh Penguins

BlogPit
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

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FIRST PERIOD

PIT 1, NJD 0: Brian Rust opens the scoring, finishing off a passing play with Egor Chinakhov and Kris Letang

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-04-09 at 7.41.09 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, PIT 1: Paul Cotter capitalizes on a breakaway and ties the game at 1-1!

PIT 2, NJD 1: Tommy Novak whips the puck past Jake Allen to retake the lead.

PIT 3, NJD 1: Egor Chinakhov extends the Penguins' lead.

PIT 3, NJD 2: Jack Hughes scores his 26th goal of the season to cut into Pittsburgh's lead.

DEVILS LINEUP

PENGUINS LINEUP

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Luke Hughes is out for the final four games of the Devils' season.

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