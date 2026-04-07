LIVE UPDATES: Flyers 4 , Devils 1

vsPHIBlog
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

PHI 1, NJD 0: Trevor Zegras opens the scoring early.

PHI 2, NJD 0: The Flyers extend their lead with a power play goal.

PHI 2, NJD 1: Jonas Siegenthaler's shot goes off of Cody Glass's legs and into the Philly net to cut the Flyers' lead.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-04-07 at 7.41.40 PM

SECOND PERIOD

PHI 3, NJD 1: Tyson Foerester extends Philadelphia's lead.

PHI 4, NJD 1: Tyson Foerester scores his second goal of the game.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS AND SAVES

Screenshot 2026-04-07 at 8.38.51 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

FLYERS LINEUP

Foerster-Zegras-Tippett
Konecny-Dvorak-Martone
Bump-Cates-Michkov
Barkey-Couturier-Glendening

Sanheim-Ristolainen
York-Drysdale
Seeler-Andrae

Vladar
Ersson

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils' leadership reacts to the change in GM and the focus on the remaining games.

Coming Soon

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