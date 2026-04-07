LIVE UPDATES: Flyers 4 , Devils 1

The Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils host the Philadelphia Flyers at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
PHI 1, NJD 0: Trevor Zegras opens the scoring early.
PHI 2, NJD 0: The Flyers extend their lead with a power play goal.
PHI 2, NJD 1: Jonas Siegenthaler's shot goes off of Cody Glass's legs and into the Philly net to cut the Flyers' lead.
PHI 3, NJD 1: Tyson Foerester extends Philadelphia's lead.
PHI 4, NJD 1: Tyson Foerester scores his second goal of the game.
Foerster-Zegras-Tippett
Konecny-Dvorak-Martone
Bump-Cates-Michkov
Barkey-Couturier-Glendening
Sanheim-Ristolainen
York-Drysdale
Seeler-Andrae
Vladar
Ersson
Coming Soon