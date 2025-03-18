 Let's Chat Bratt | 10 TAKEAWAYS

3.

And while there might be times where it doesn't feel like there's enough respect given to Bratt's name on the outside, Canadian hockey legend Cassie Campbell-Pascall, who is a part of the NHL on ESPN broadcast crew shared a story with me this week that is a reminder that while perhaps Bratt doesn't get the same type of headlines, he does get the attention and gameplanning around from his opponents.

Cassie relayed a story to me that I think Devils fans would want to hear.

She was in Dallas, talking to young defenseman Thomas Harley recently about his time representing Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Harley, 23, was a late addition to Team Canada and as he was soaking in the whole experience, he began picking the brains of the other Canadian defensemen on the roster.

As Cassie tells the story, Bratt was a player that Team Canada defensemen shared a consensus on:

"I asked Thomas Harley what were some of the things he learned from being around the Team Canada defensemen. And he said they were talking, and generally they would say, 'Who is the toughest guy to stop?' and they would pick each other's brains about it. And he said that the common guys were (Mikko) Rantanen and Jesper Bratt."

"He said they were talking about how shifty (Bratt) is and just so good on his edges and has a ton of deception in his game. He goes 'He's one of those underrated guys'"

Cassie even shared that in her pre-game chat with Sheldon Keefe in Dallas she brought up Harley's comments.

"In our press conference, I asked Sheldon Keefe (about Harley's comments) and I said, 'Are you surprised by that?' and he goes "You know, when I was with the Leafs, I was, we were very aware of Jesper Bratt, but when I got here to New Jersey, that's when I realized, 'Holy smokes, this guy is really good.'"

Cassie also shared that one of her former colleagues told her that Team Sweden players from the 4 Nations Face-Off said that they felt Bratt was their best player during the 10-day tournament.

No surprise here to us Devils faithful!

4.

As of this morning it's been seven games since Jack Hughes was injured against Vegas.

Without Jack, the team has scored 20 goals.

Bratt has a point on 12 of the 20 and has been on the ice for 13.

5.

Lest we forget our captain.

Nico constantly quietly goes about his business. The other night in Pittsburgh, he overtook Jack Hughes as the team leader in goals this season, scoring his 28th and is on a current run of four points (2g-2a) in four games. His 28 goals is his second-highest goal output of his career (his tops is 31 from 2022-23) and while we praise him for the complete two-way forward he is, he’s also super charged the power play this season, with a career-high 23 power play points.

He, in fact, does it all.

It will be a race to the finish between Hischier and Sidney Crosby as to who takes the most faceoffs this season. They’re neck-and-neck and it will be just the two of them until seasons-end.

Nico overtook Crosby on Monday as the league-leader in faceoffs taken with 1,504 (Crosy is 1,501). They are the only two players in the league to have taken more than 1,350 faceoffs this season. And their success-rate is separated by such a slim margin.

Crosby holds the top spot with 845 wins while Nico clocks in at 829. That’s a 56.3 percent success-rate for Crosby and 55.1 percent rate for Hischier.

6.

I am so pumped for the re-launch of the One-Time All Stars podcast with Cory Schneider and Brian Boyle.

The first episode drops tomorrow and if the teaser clip tells us anything, this episode will have a couple of gems.

Be sure to be on the lookout for the first episode tomorrow!