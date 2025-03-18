 Let's Chat Bratt | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It will be Jesper Bratt that kicks off this edition of 10 Takeaways presented by Ticketmaster because he's been all the talk lately as the Devils make their final push to the post-season.
We've seen Bratt take his game to a supersonic level over the last couple of weeks, this last week in particular, and it's earned him both NHL honors and approaching Devils franchise history.
Since Jack went down with his injury, Bratt has had an 'A' stitched onto his jersey and it's stayed there. He's the perfect person to step into those shoes, especially at such a crucial moment of the season.
"We're very lucky to have Jesper," Tom Fitzgerald said on a recent episode of the 100% Hockey Podcast. "He's at the level he's at for one reason and one reason only. He's a student of the game. He's 100 percent dedicated to his craft. This guy is learning and pushing himself every day. He takes notes daily on where his game is at, after games, and where he wants to be. If he's not the hardest working guy I've ever been around, then he's up there, Top 3."
And while the title of this edition is Let's Chat Bratt, it isn't all about the Swedish star, as head coach Sheldon Keefe has stressed how much of a collective group effort this stretch of hockey will be as the team gears up to clinch a playoff spot. And the collective, up and down the lineup, are all doing their part.
Let's get into it...
1.
Jesper Bratt continues to impress. His drive and motivation to continuously get better seems to have no limits. Especially now, in the absence of Jack Hughes, his regular running mate, Bratt has been phenomenal, racking up points during this stretch run.
In the past five games alone, Bratt has ten points (3g-7a) and this most recent stretch was also franchise-record tying (soon to be setting).
His 60 assists this season ties him with Scott Stevens for most assists in a single season by a Devils player. A record that has withstood some top tier Devils talent over the years.
It wasn’t until Saturday afternoon that Stevens’ record was tied – off another three-point game for Bratt. Players over the years have gotten close but there it stood since 1992-93, five years before Bratt was even born, before another player would hit the mark.
It's pretty incredible to think that with all the talent that has made its way through the Devils roster since that 1992-93 season, Stevens' record has stood the test of time -- until now.
Please standby as we go through the next few takeaways dedicated to Jesper: