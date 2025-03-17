Bratt Named NHL's 2nd Star of Week | BLOG

bratt 2nd star
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

Devils forward Jesper Bratt was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the period of March 10-16.

In his three games played during the week, Bratt compiled nine points (2g-7a) with three consecutive three-point games.

Bratt posted a goal and two assists against Columbus on March 11 in a 5-3 victory. He followed that up with another goal and two assists against Edmonton on March 13 in a 3-1 win. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound Swede finished the week with a three-assist game at Pittsburgh on March 15.

Bratt leads the Devils in assists (60) and points (79). Bratt’s 60 assists are tied for the franchise single season record with Scott Stevens (1993-94). He’s one goal away from his fourth-straight 20-goal campaign, and one point from his second consecutive 80-point season.

Los Angeles' Darcy Kuemper was named the No. 1 Star of the Week while Seattle's Brandon Montour was third.

