Labanc to Join Devils Training Camp on PTO | RELEASE 9.16.24

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has signed forward Kevin Labanc to a Professional Tryout contract (PTO).

Labanc, 28, spent the last eight seasons with the San Jose Sharks from 2016-17 to 2023-24. The 5’11”, 185lbs. forward registered nine points (2g-7a) in 46 games last season. Labanc made his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2016, at Washington and earned his first career goal on Nov. 17, 2016, at St. Louis. The righthanded shot has played 478 NHL games and amassed 225 points (82g-143a). In 2018-19, Labanc reached career highs across the board with 17 goals, 39 assists and 56 points. In 2018-19, he also earned a career-high four game-winning goals.

Born on December 12, 1995, San Jose selected Labanc in the sixth round, 171st overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. The Staten Island, New York native has played 30 career Stanley Cup Playoff games and totaled 14 career postseason points (5g-9a). He became the first player in NHL history to record four points in one period of a Game Seven after he tallied one goal and three assists against Vegas on April 23, 2019. On the international stage, Lebanc represented the United States at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) U18 World Junior Championship (WJC) and helped the U.S. win a silver medal. He also has a bronze medal from the 2021 World Championships.

Labanc has early ties to New Jersey, having played his youth hockey for the New Jersey Colonials and New Jersey Rockets programs.