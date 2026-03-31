Keller Surprises Jersey Girls Hockey Club | FEATURE

Keller, who currently plays for the Boston Fleet of the Professional Women’s Hockey League, scored the overtime winner in the Gold Medal Game against Canada to lift the United States to a 2-1 victory. Just days later, the Devils’ Jack Hughes would score the Golden Goal for the men’s team.

“To be a part of history, both men’s and women’s bringing home gold together for the first time ever, it’s truly something special,” Keller said. “It leaves USA Hockey in a great place. Hockey in general is going to continue to grow in the United States. We all look forward to being a big part of that.”

Part of building the future is with clinics like the one Keller participated in. Many of the little girls on the ice have the same hopes and dreams that Keller had in her youth. And the importance of seeing women excel in the sport at the highest level just demonstrates what’s possible. Being visible and involved is important to Keller.

“Continuing to be accessible for the next generation, I know how much it meant to be me to be able to meet my role models and the ones that sparked a dream in me,” she said. “So, if I can be available to the next generation of hockey players, get on the ice with them, get to meet them, and continue to inspire them, that’s something that is super important to me. Hopefully, I leave the game better than I found it.”

A sign hung in Keller’s room as she was growing up. Is stated: “Dream until your dreams come true”

That was the message she delivered to the young girls on the ice, whether it’s hockey or another dream. And to never stop dreaming even when adversity hits.

“Not being afraid of failure,” she said. “I look around at my teammates and myself, not a single one of our journeys was the same. For all of us, we’ve experienced failure and setbacks. That’s the beauty of playing hockey in a team sport, you have so many people around you that are there to support you, your coaches, your teammates, your family. You’re never in it alone.

“Don’t get fazed by the adversity that you’re going to face. If it’s something you’re passionate about and something you love to do, stick to it and push through and good things will come.”

Keller had a dream as a young girl watching the 1998 US women’s team win gold. It sparked a passion and love for her of the game. And she hopes her current gold medal will do the same for the next generation.

“Ever since I saw women’s hockey on TV at the Olympics for the first time, that was my dream to go to Olympics and hopefully bring home a gold medal for my country,” Keller said. “I still have a lot of dreams that I’m hoping to accomplish. Hopefully, I won’t stop until I get there.”

USA Hockey eclipsed 100,000 female hockey players for the first time in the organization’s history recently. That’s the 257-percent increase since that 1998 Olympics, the first ever featuring women’s hockey.

“I look back on my journey; for a lot of us, my teammates talk about it, the 1998 team sparked a dream in all of us,” Keller said. “That’s’ when we realized the opportunities that we had ahead. To be a role model and meet these young girls, the girls that will be the next generation to carry our sport forward, it’s an incredible honor.”