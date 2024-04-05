Jack and Luke Hughes Named Official Hockey in New Jersey Ambassadors | RELEASE

Hockey in New Jersey, Inc. (HNJ), in collaboration with the New Jersey Devils, proudly announces the appointment of New Jersey Devils superstars Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes as its first official ambassadors. The announcement was made at HNJ's second annual “Playing it Forward Gala” which was held last evening at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

The gala, HNJ's signature fundraising event, brought together nearly 300 professional athletes, sports enthusiasts, donors, supporters, and corporate leaders for an unforgettable evening of celebration. Attendees enjoyed a cocktail hour with live music performed by former cast members of Broadway's Jersey Boys, dinner, a VIP reception with Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes, and a silent auction.

During the event, HNJ honored the New Jersey Devils superstars with its Playing it Forward Award, recognizing their exceptional contributions to the HNJ community over the past year. Following the presentation of the award, HNJ announced the appointment of Jack and Luke Hughes as its official ambassadors for a five-year term.

"Jack and Luke Hughes embody the values of commitment, leadership, and community engagement,” said Jake Reynolds, President, New Jersey Devils & Prudential Center. “Their passion for hockey and dedication to making a difference in the lives of others make them outstanding ambassadors for Hockey in New Jersey."

"With their five-year commitment, Jack and Luke will play a pivotal role in expanding the reach of HNJ's programs to support and inspire socioeconomically disadvantaged youth," said Keith Veltre, CEO of Hockey in New Jersey.

"Jack and Luke Hughes bring tremendous value to HNJ as our official ambassadors. Their presence will continue to inspire our participants to reach their full potential," said Richard A. Giuditta, Jr. Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hockey in New Jersey.

"Jack and Luke Hughes' ambassadorship marks a significant milestone for Hockey in New Jersey. Their commitment to our mission will strengthen our efforts to create positive change in the lives of young people through the sport of hockey,” said Dennis Ruppe, Chief Operations Officer, Hockey in New Jersey.

"It's an honor to represent Hockey in New Jersey and give back to the community that has supported us. We are committed to making a positive impact and showing Hockey in New Jersey’s kids that with hard work and dedication, they can achieve anything, on and off the ice," said Jack and Luke Hughes.