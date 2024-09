Rachel Herzog will join New Jersey Devils broadcasts this season as a host and analyst, MSG Networks announced Thursday. Herzog previously served as a weekend sports anchor and sports reporter for WDAY-TV in Fargo, North Dakota.

The newest member of the Devils broadcast team played college hockey at St. Cloud State University after winning two Minnesota high school state championships.

Herzog joins Bryce Salvador, Bill Spaulding, and Ken Danekyo on the Devils broadcasts for the 2024-25 campaign.