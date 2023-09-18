News Feed

Brown Excited for Opportunity | FEATURE
Devils Featured in 13 Exclusive National Broadcasts | RELEASE
Devils Marquee Matchups Take Center Stage on National TV | BLOG
Look Back: Bastian's Impact
Hockey in New Jersey Comes Full Circle for Luke Rowe | FEATURE
Look Back: Palat's First Season in Jersey
Hischier: 'We Trust in Fitzy' | FEATURE
Look Back: Luke Hughes' Much Anticipated Debut
Look Back: Akira Schmid
Year One for Vanecek | FEATURE
Cal Foote Signs One-Year, Two-Way Deal with Devils | RELEASE
Hockey in New Jersey, Devils Teamed Up for Summer Camp | RELEASE
Previewing the 2023-24 Schedule | FEATURE
Prudential Center, Devils Partner with CleanChoice Energy | RELEASE
Top 10 Moments of 2022-23 | FEATURE
Bahl: 'I Came A Long Way' | FEATURE
Bahl Re-Signs with Devils, Inks Two-Year Contract | RELEASE
Cheslock Sizes Up his Future | FEATURE

Devils Rally to End Challenge with Win | GAME STORY

202309180966MV
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan

The Devils scored three late third-period goals, two 1:26 apart, to defeat the Boston Bruins 4-2 Monday morning at LECOM Harborcenter in Buffalo, NY in the final game of the Prospects Challenge.

New Jersey had trailed 2-1 until Cam Squires tied the contest with 5:09 left to play. Erik Middendorf tallied 86 seconds later to give the Devils a 3-2 lead and Filip Engaras added an empty-netter to seal the contest.

Graeme Clarke also tallied for the Devils while opening the game’s scoring. Goaltender Riley Mercer stopped 26 of 28 shots. The Devils finished 1-2 in the weekend tournament.

Curtis Hall and Brett Harrison scored for Boston.

WHAT'S NEXT
Main training camp begins this week. Devils kick off their pre-season with two games, one at home against Philadelphia and one on the road in Montreal on Monday, September 25. Game time for both is 7:00 p.m.

Here are some observations from the game:

* Clarke was perhaps the most impressive player in the tournament for the Devils. He picked up his second goal of the Challenge in the first period against Boston. After a great steal by Josh Filmon inside the offensive blue line, he sprung Clarke down the left side. Clarke, who led Utica with 25 goals last season, snap a low left-side shot through goalie William Rousseau for the tally. Clarke also saw some time on the Devils penalty kill unit. Being a PKer is something Clarke will have to add to his repertoire if he wants to make the jump to the NHL and he got his first look today.

Clarke said this is the most excited he’s been entering training camp, because he believes he has a real shot at making the NHL lineup. He wanted to use a successful Prospects Challenge to gain some momentum heading into this week’s camp, and that mission was accomplished.

* Speaking of Filmon, he clearly possesses great offensive talents. He batted a clearing attempt by Boston down just inside the blue line to set up Clarke’s goal. He also created some chances for himself by finding open ice and getting away a couple quick shots. Filmon just seems to naturally know where to go and how to get the puck on net. That’s something you can’t teach.

* Mercer handled himself very well between the pipes for New Jersey. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound goaltender made several big stops in the contest, including a couple breakaway chances. Mercer, the younger brother of Devils forward Dawson, look comfortable and confident. He moved fluidly in his crease, read the play well and was soundly positioned on every shot.

"He's just an enthusiastic kid," Dineen said. "He's obviously his brother's brother, so because of that you know you're getting somebody of high character and enthusiasm. Those are all good things, but you have to follow it up with his play and he did that today."

"I liked my game a lot," Mercer said. "I thought I competed well. Not every game is going to be perfect. But you try to give your team a chance to win and I thought I did that on a few occasions here today. I was pleased with my effort."

* Defenseman Daniil Misyul is a prospect the Devils are very excited about, and with good reason. The bruising blueliner was a physical force. He likes to push the boundries and plays the game with an edge. The 6-foot-3, 175-pound Belarusian uses his body well and loves playing physical. But what really stood out during the tournament was his skating ability. He’s a very fluid skater, shifty and pivots well. Misyul is quite the packaged skillset.

