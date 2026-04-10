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POST-GAME VIDEOS
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Full Highlights: Penguins 5, Devils 2
Devils Lose Penultimate Home Game to Pens | GAME STORY
NEWARK, NJ - The Devils dropped their penultimate home game of the 2025-26 season to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2, at Prudential Center on Thursday night.
Pittsburgh scored two goals in nine seconds in the second period to turn a 1-1 game into a 3-1 lead. The Devils could never climb out of that deficit.
Paul Cotter and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils.
Bryan Rust, Tommy Novak, Egor Chinakov, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson scored for the Penguins, who clinched a playoff spot with the victory for the first time since 2022.
Here are some observations from the game:
• Stay tuned after the final buzzer!
• The Devils owned the opening four or so minutes of the game. They even got forward Timo Meier on net for a clear breakaway. His shot beat Pens goalie Stu Skinner under the glove and above the pad. But he didn’t beat the goal post. Meier rang it off and minutes later Pittsburgh would score the game’s opening goal.
• Death. Taxes. Paul Cotter on a breakaway. The Devils evened the score, 1-1, after Dougie Hamilton’s flip pass landed on the stick of Cotter for a breakaway. He went forehand-backhand and tucked the puck around the leg pad of Skinner and just inside the far post for the goal.
• The Pens took control of the game halfway through the second period when they scored two goals in a nine-second span. Tommy Novak gave Pittsburgh a 2-1 advantage before Egor Chinakov made it 3-1 less than 10 seconds later.
• Jack Hughes continues his assault on the NHL post-Olympics. He scored his 26th goal of the season – to tie (Nico Hischier) for the team lead – to pick up his 37th point (14g-23a) in 22 games since the League’s return to play.
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WHAT'S NEXT
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The Devils hit the road for one game in Detroit on Saturday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 5:08 p.m. ET.