Devils Lose Penultimate Home Game to Pens | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils dropped their penultimate home game of the 2025-26 season to the Pittsburgh Penguins, 5-2, at Prudential Center on Thursday night.

Pittsburgh scored two goals in nine seconds in the second period to turn a 1-1 game into a 3-1 lead. The Devils could never climb out of that deficit.

Paul Cotter and Jack Hughes scored for the Devils.

Bryan Rust, Tommy Novak, Egor Chinakov, Evgeni Malkin and Erik Karlsson scored for the Penguins, who clinched a playoff spot with the victory for the first time since 2022.