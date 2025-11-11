Streak Snapped | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - Mathew Barzal snapped the Devils' home winning streak at seven games after scoring 1:17 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory at Prudential Center on Monday night.

The Devils stole a point in the contest after Simon Nemec tied the game at 2-2 with a goal with just 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Nemec has shown that when guys are hurt and an opportunity arises, he can step up and rise to the occasion,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “For him to shoot one in and get that big point, that’ll be big for him.”

That goal answered a late power-play goal from the Islanders. Former Devil Kyle Palmieri picked up the a man-advantage tally with 2:53 remaining in regulation to give New York its 2-1 lead.

Bo Horvat also scored a goal and added career assist No. 300 with a two-point night for the Isles.

Timo Meier also scored for the Devils’ goal, coming 2:12 into the game on the power play.

“They did a good job of not giving up much off the rush and we played into that trap,” Meier said. “We turned too many pucks over trying to force things off the rush instead of putting pucks behind them.”

The Devils have picked up a point in all eight home games this season (7-0-1). They came one shot shy of tying the team record for best home start to a season (8-0-0, 1987-88).