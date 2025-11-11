Streak Snapped | GAME STORY

New Jersey's seven-game home winning streak came to an end with a 3-2 OT loss to the Islanders

game-story-nyi

NEWARK, NJ - Mathew Barzal snapped the Devils' home winning streak at seven games after scoring 1:17 into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 3-2 victory at Prudential Center on Monday night.

The Devils stole a point in the contest after Simon Nemec tied the game at 2-2 with a goal with just 4.7 seconds remaining in regulation.

“Nemec has shown that when guys are hurt and an opportunity arises, he can step up and rise to the occasion,” head coach Sheldon Keefe said. “For him to shoot one in and get that big point, that’ll be big for him.”

That goal answered a late power-play goal from the Islanders. Former Devil Kyle Palmieri picked up the a man-advantage tally with 2:53 remaining in regulation to give New York its 2-1 lead.

Bo Horvat also scored a goal and added career assist No. 300 with a two-point night for the Isles.

Timo Meier also scored for the Devils’ goal, coming 2:12 into the game on the power play.

“They did a good job of not giving up much off the rush and we played into that trap,” Meier said. “We turned too many pucks over trying to force things off the rush instead of putting pucks behind them.”

The Devils have picked up a point in all eight home games this season (7-0-1). They came one shot shy of tying the team record for best home start to a season (8-0-0, 1987-88).

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Islanders 3, Devils 2 (OT)
Post-Game Interviews: Meier | Nemec | Keefe

Here are some observations from the game:

• Simon Nemec picked the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, tying the game with a shot from the point that hit an Islander in between the circle and found its way into the net to tie the game and force overtime and net the Devils a point.

Nemec: "I closed my eyes and tried to shoot. There's not much you can do in the last five seconds."

• Timo Meier opened the scoring with a power-play goal that was shot so hard that even the goal light and goal horn were delayed because the operators didn’t see the puck go in.

Meier worked his way into the bumper position and was right above the crease when he received a pass from Jesper Bratt. Meier shot far side beyond the outstretched pad of goalie Ilya Sorokin.

The goal is Meier’s second in the past three games.

• The best save of the game didn’t come from either goaltender. However, it came from Jonas Siegenthaler. After Jacob Markstrom made a save in the third period, he couldn’t control the rebound and it slid out. Jonathan Drouin had a wide-open net to shoot into, but Siegenthaler dove into the crease and along the goal line. With his gloves he was able to punch the shot away. Pure desperation and sacrifice from the blueliner.

• Speaking of great saves from non-goalies, late in the third period Bratt managed to deny the Islanders the go-ahead goal. Markstrom came out to poke a loose puck away above the circles, but the puck popped into the air and was heading toward the goal when Bratt swung his stick in the air and whacked the puck away in a baseball-style hit.

• The Devils broke up the Stefan Noesen, Jack Hughes and Bratt trio in the third period. They elevated Arseny Gritsyuk in place of Noesen.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils head out on the road for a five-game road trip with the first stop in Chicago. You can watch on TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 9:38 p.m. ET. 

More News

FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 2, Islanders 2

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Local Hero Named USA Hockey Disabled Athlete of the Year | FEATURE

Mogilny election to Hockey Hall of Fame caps remarkable journey 

Mogilny used speed, shooting ability on way to Hall of Fame, LaFontaine says

Halonen Assigned to Utica | BLOG

Seventh Heaven at Home | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Penguins 1 (SO)

Devils, Fanatics Grant Wishes for 3 Kids | FEATURE

Devils Prep for Penguins | NOTEBOOK

Devils Pull Off Miraculous Comeback Win v. Habs | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Canadiens 3 (OT)

Glass Activated, Pesce to IR | BLOG

Devils Host 15th Annual Military Appreciation Night | RELEASE

Devils Announce Ambassadors to NHL, NHLPA's IGF Programs for 2025-26 | RELEASE

Hit the Ice Buzzin' | 10 TAKEAWAYS

White Recalled, Casey to Utica | BLOG

Injury Updates at Practice | NOTEBOOK