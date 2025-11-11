Game Day: Devils vs Islanders

Monday, November 10, 2025

FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 1, Islanders 1

The Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, NYI 0: The Islanders were called for too many men on the ice and the Devils first power play unit made them pay for it. Timo Meier completes a zone presence of 1:33 with his fifth goal of the season.

Jacob Markstrom's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, NYI 1: Bo Horvat ties the game at one after a feed from the right wall from Kyle Palmieri.

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glendening-MacEwen

Siegenthaler-Nemec
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-White

Markstrom
Allen

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Drouin-Barzal-Holmstrom
Heineman-Horvat-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Duclair
Cizikas-Ritchie-Tsyplakov

Schaefer-Pulock
Pelech-DeAngelo
Romanov-Mayfield

Sorokin
Rittich

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

MacEwen returns to the lineup against the Islanders, adding a unique element to the group.

