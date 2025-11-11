FOLLOW LIVE: Devils 1, Islanders 1

The Devils host the New York Islanders at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, NYI 0: The Islanders were called for too many men on the ice and the Devils first power play unit made them pay for it. Timo Meier completes a zone presence of 1:33 with his fifth goal of the season.
NJD 1, NYI 1: Bo Horvat ties the game at one after a feed from the right wall from Kyle Palmieri.
Noesen-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glendening-MacEwen
Siegenthaler-Nemec
Dillon-Hughes
Cholowski-White
Markstrom
Allen
Drouin-Barzal-Holmstrom
Heineman-Horvat-Palmieri
Lee-Pageau-Duclair
Cizikas-Ritchie-Tsyplakov
Schaefer-Pulock
Pelech-DeAngelo
Romanov-Mayfield
Sorokin
Rittich
