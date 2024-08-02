Edwards Talks Injury, Frozen Four and Progress | FEATURE

On the frustration of dealing with a long-term injury...

With a shoulder you feel healthy pretty early on. You can get on the ice before you actually can and the doctors clear you. That’s the hardest part. Accepting that you’re not going to be out there and help your team. We had ups and downs in the first half of the season as a team. Seeing that from the stands was so tough and not being able to do anything. I’m almost glad I went through it. It’s a part of hockey. Injuries are part of the sport. Hopefully there isn’t a next time. But if it ever happens again, then I think I would be mentally prepared.

On his goals for the 2024-25 season...

To make an impact at the end of the season like I did and the way my game developed at the end of the season builds my confidence. Going into next season I hope to build on that even further.

On his personal goals for next season...

I know my role. I know I’ll put some more minutes up next season. I’m super excited for that and ready for the opportunity.

On the summer's Development Camp...

Intensity is very high. It’s very impressive. A lot of big guys out there, especially in the D group. That’ll be really cool for next year to see. No one is getting to your net. No one is getting to your goalie. It’s a great group off the ice as well. We’re really connecting off the ice. Even the Europeans and the Americans that may have a language barrier, we’re getting through that and definitely bonding.