Edwards Talks Injury, Frozen Four and Progress | FEATURE

edwards header

Ethan Edwards, the Devils’ fourth-round pick (120th overall) selection in the 2020 NHL Draft, completed his junior season with the University of Michigan in 2023-24. A shoulder injury limited him to just 21 games played on the season, totaling three goals and 10 points. Still, Edwards scored a massive goal in the Frozen Four against rival Michigan State to lead the Wolverines to the NCAA Championship Game. Despite finishing runner-up in the tournament, it was a strong season from Edwards.

The 5-foot-10, 176-pound blueliner was one of many attendees at the Devils’ 2024 Development Camp. And he had this to say looking back at last season, his injury and looking ahead.

Ethan Edwards speaks at Devils Development Camp

Recapping his 2023-24 season with Michigan...

Coming back from injury was tough. Happy I got through that. Going through the playoffs I really found my game, found my stride. Luckily, we made a push at the end of the season. We came together as a team. We got to the Frozen Four so it maximized the amount of games I could play, so that was nice.

On the hardest part of returning from the injury...

Not playing a game for close to nine months was tough. You lose a little bit of your habits, pieces to your game. Piecing everything back together was the key thing for me through the first five, six weeks of my return.

On areas that he wants to improve...

Main areas to improve is continuing to work on my defensive game. Be OK with nothing happening out there. Shut down their top players. That’s the priority for me. My two-way game comes naturally to me. So, jumping up on the play is second nature to me. Sometimes I have to tone it back and pick my spots. What they like, I move my feet well. Continue to skate and use my feet to my advantage and just compete, work all over the ice.

On the frustration of dealing with a long-term injury...

With a shoulder you feel healthy pretty early on. You can get on the ice before you actually can and the doctors clear you. That’s the hardest part. Accepting that you’re not going to be out there and help your team. We had ups and downs in the first half of the season as a team. Seeing that from the stands was so tough and not being able to do anything. I’m almost glad I went through it. It’s a part of hockey. Injuries are part of the sport. Hopefully there isn’t a next time. But if it ever happens again, then I think I would be mentally prepared.

On his goals for the 2024-25 season...

To make an impact at the end of the season like I did and the way my game developed at the end of the season builds my confidence. Going into next season I hope to build on that even further.

On his personal goals for next season...

I know my role. I know I’ll put some more minutes up next season. I’m super excited for that and ready for the opportunity.

On the summer's Development Camp...

Intensity is very high. It’s very impressive. A lot of big guys out there, especially in the D group. That’ll be really cool for next year to see. No one is getting to your net. No one is getting to your goalie. It’s a great group off the ice as well. We’re really connecting off the ice. Even the Europeans and the Americans that may have a language barrier, we’re getting through that and definitely bonding.

2024DevCamp-282
2024DevCamp-286
2024DevCamp-135
2024DevCamp-008
2024DevCamp-009
2024DevCamp-123
/

Photos of Ethan Edwards

More News

Devils Announce Hockey Operations Hirings | RELEASE

Diotte's Big Season Concludes with Pro Contract | FEATURE

Devils to Participate in 2024 Rookie Tournament | BLOG

Daws Inks to 2-Year Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Casey Gears Up for Jump to Pros | FEATURE

Silayev Possesses Unique Blend of Attributes | FEATURE

Haula on NHL Tonight: 'You'll See a Very Motivated Devils Group Next Year" | FEATURE

Ramsay: 'It's Easy to Believe In' Nemec | FEATURE 

Catching Up with Malek | FEATURE

Hatakka Re-Signs with Devils on 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

Guest Coaches Gain Insight at Devils Camp | FEATURE

Squires Signs 3-Year Entry Level Deal | RELEASE

Stillman Turns to Family, Dineen in NHL Pursuit | FEATURE

Beckman Signs 1-Year Contract | RELEASE

Max Graham Took the Long Road to Jersey | FEATURE 

Melovsky Has Whirlwind Draft Week | FEATURE

Noesen Recalls 'Infants' Hischier, Bratt from Years Ago | FEATURE

Tatar Feels He's 'Coming Home' | FEATURE