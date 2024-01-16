Duggan Named Coach of Team Kloss for All-Star Showcase | BLOG 

The NHL announced the that will play in the Canadian Tire 3-on-3 Showcase on Feb. 1 to conclude the NHL All-Star Thursday.

Devils director of player development Meghan Duggan will serve as coach for Team Kloss. Her team features New York forward Alex Carpenter, second in the league with five points (3g-2a), Toronto forward Sarah Nurse and defensemen Renata Fast and Jocelyn Larocque.

Duggan was the captain of the United States team that won gold at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

The showcase is a part of All-Star Thursday that will commence NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto from Feb. 1-3. It begins with the return of the Tim Hortons NHL All-Star Player Draft, when team captains will be selected by the NHL and paired with celebrities who will decide the rosters for the All-Star Game from a pool of players chosen by the League and the fans.