Devils Will Lean on Defensive Depth | FEATURE 

The first day of training camp was drawing to an end. The players, exhausted after pushing themselves hard for over an hour on the ice, gathered together hunched over near the goal line for one final drill. Everyone’s least favorite: the sprinting conditioning drill.

The players lined up in groups of five on the goal line, sweat dripping off their foreheads and onto the ice. At the whistle, they sprinted to the center red line before returning to the original goal line. At that point they sprinted the length of the ice to the opposite goal line before once again returning to the start.

Rookie defenseman Ethan Edwards took his position alongside four teammates. At the whistle Edwards jolted up the ice. He reached center ice a full stride ahead of everyone else. By the time Edwards was skating the length of the ice, he was two full strides ahead of the pack. His speed never dipped or trailed.

“His skating jumps out to you,” Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said of the 23-year-old prospect. “His skating gets him to a lot of places. You can do a lot with guys who can skate like that. We’re really happy with him here so far and we’ll just continue to watch.”

“He’s a great skater, really, really good,” said veteran defender Brett Pesce, who has been paired with Edwards so far in camp. “It always makes my life easier when the D partner is a really good skater like him.”

Pesce, 30, has been in the league for over a decade and is helping mentor the younger Edwards.

“He’s a great guy on and off the ice. Very smiley,” Edwards said of Pesce. “He’s good to be around. I’m just trying to learn everything I can from him, getting all the details down in practice. He’s helping me out with that, so it’s been great.”