Sharks Take Bite Out of Devils Win Streak | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The San Jose Sharks got some help from the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night at Prudential Center.

The Sharks halt the Devils win streak at three after defeating New Jersey 1-0.

The opening goal was one of the more unfortunate ones you can see in a hockey game.

The own-goal.

With the puck deflecting off of Timo Meier past Jake Allen at 16:21 of the first period, the own-goal stood the test of time between the Devils and Sharks.

They get behind us once and we put one in our own net and that’s the difference in the game when you don’t get the offense," head coach Sheldon Keefe said. "To me, we didn’t have it. It looked like a lot of our top guys especially were out of gas here tonight.”

Sharks Nico Sturm split the ice between Dougie Hamilton and Justin Dowling to go one-on-one with Allen to start the play. Strum briefly lost the puck, unable to get a shot off, but recovered enough to blindly throw the puck back through the low slow on his backhand. As Allen was attempting to reset quickly, the puck took an unfortunate bounce off of Meier and straight past Allen.

"Yeah, tough one," Meier said. "Stop in the slot there, and it hits the stick before; just unlucky, but we had enough time to get it back, but it’s obviously a frustrating loss.”

“That’s just hockey, you get some of those that go your way this year, some of them will go against us," Jake Allen said. "That’s just the nature of the game. What can you do?”

The goal was the lone one of the game and credited to Sturm.

“On a lot of chances we tried to make an extra pass, we got too cute,” Meier said of his team's performance. “That’s what happens. Sometimes you’ve just got to find kind of the garbage ones in front of the net, get pucks through, and fight on the inside. We didn’t do that.”

Jake Allen stopped everything else that came his way, making 26 saves on 27 shots, while at the other end of the ice Mackenzie Blackwood made every save on the Devils 44 shots.

"I didn’t think we did enough through two periods, certainly of making it hard on their goaltender," Keefe added. "I thought we made life real easy on him, quite honestly."

"We definitely had our looks," Meier added. "But you’ve got to take advantage of them and put them in the back of the net. that’s how it works at the end. You’ve got to score goals to win a game. It’s just something where that extra inch, we didn’t fight hard enough to get that lucky bounce today.”