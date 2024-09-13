LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 vs. Senators 0 (at Buffalo)

In the annual Prospects Challenge, the Devils face the Senators today in Buffalo. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game right here at NewJerseyDevils.com

Watch the first Devils game of the Prospects Challenge as the Devils Rookies take on the Senators Rookies in Buffalo

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

GOAL
5:22 | NJD 1, OTT 0
Squires (Unassisted)

GOAL
6:34 | NJD 2, OTT 0
Diotte (MacKinnon)

GOAL
18:28 | NJD 3, OTT 0
Squires 2 (Parent), PP

END-OF-PERIOD STATS:

SHOTS: NJD 16, OTT 4
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/4, OTT 0/1

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
1:11 | NJD 4, OTT 0
Brown (MacKinnon), PP

DEVILS LINEUP

Bertuzzi - Parent - Stillman
Brown - Malone - Squires
Graham - Melovsky - Wendt
Sim - Ghantous - Pikkarainen

Vilen - Casey
MacKinnon - Diotte
van de Leest - Sova

Brennan
Poulter

SENATORS LINEUP

Ellinas - Halliday - Pettersson
Rolofs - Daoust - Boucher
Ward - Chiasson - Buckley
L'Italien - Duarte - Boulton

Andonovski - Yakemchuk
Eliasson - Donovan
Hamara - Toure

Simpson
Egorov

ROOKIE CAMP UPDATE

Devils Rookie Camp is underway and players will participate in the Prospects Challenge

