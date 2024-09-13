LIVE UPDATES: Devils 6 vs. Senators 0 (at Buffalo)

In the annual Prospects Challenge, the Devils face the Senators today in Buffalo. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game right here at NewJerseyDevils.com
GOAL
5:22 | NJD 1, OTT 0
Squires (Unassisted)
GOAL
6:34 | NJD 2, OTT 0
Diotte (MacKinnon)
GOAL
18:28 | NJD 3, OTT 0
Squires 2 (Parent), PP
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 16, OTT 4
POWER PLAY: NJD 1/4, OTT 0/1
GOAL
1:11 | NJD 4, OTT 0
Brown (MacKinnon), PP
Bertuzzi - Parent - Stillman
Brown - Malone - Squires
Graham - Melovsky - Wendt
Sim - Ghantous - Pikkarainen
Vilen - Casey
MacKinnon - Diotte
van de Leest - Sova
Brennan
Poulter
Ellinas - Halliday - Pettersson
Rolofs - Daoust - Boucher
Ward - Chiasson - Buckley
L'Italien - Duarte - Boulton
Andonovski - Yakemchuk
Eliasson - Donovan
Hamara - Toure
Simpson
Egorov