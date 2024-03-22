LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Senators 0

The Devils face the Ottawa Senators tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
The Devils face the Ottawa Senators tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
No goals as of yet
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Hughes - Haula - Holtz
Palat - Nosek - Mercer
MacDermid - Tierney - Lazar
Bahl - Marino
Hughes - DeSimone
Smith - Nemec
Allen
Kahkonen
Tkachuk - Pinto - Batherson
Crookshank - Stutsle - Giroux
Kubalik - Greig - Joseph
Katchouk - Kastelic - Kelly
Sanderson - Zub
Chabot - Brannstrom
Chychrun - Bernard-Docker
Korpisalo
Forsberg