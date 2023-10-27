Devils Host Sabres in 'Jersey' Jersey | PREVIEW

New Jersey meets Buffalo at Prudential Center on Thursday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET.
You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Read below for your game preview and pre-game story.
The Devils will look to shore up their defensive play against the Sabres
New Jersey meets Buffalo at Prudential Center on Thursday night. Puck drop is 7 p.m. ET.
You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Read below for your game preview and pre-game story.
GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute: First Period Focus
Pre-Game Interview: Head Coach Lindy Ruff
NEWARK, NJ - Expect to see some shuffling up-front for the Devils tonight when they meet the Buffalo Sabres at Prudential Center. At morning skate, while the Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier lines have stayed in-tact, the bottom six will see some changes.
Notable, Dawson Mercer moving to center with Erik Haula on the wing, and the addition of Curtis Lazar in place of Alexander Holtz.
"(It's) the fact that what we’re looking for on the third line," Lindy Ruff began his thought process, "putting Dawson in the middle, and trying to get a little more hardness."
Lazar certainly brings that.
"He's first in on every play," Ruff said of Lazar, "if you look at it, he's a hard guy to play against. He goes to the net hard, he's been able to create a chance a game, probably just by getting inside. I think if you look at our first periods, a lot of the play isn't because of our Bastians, McLeods or Lazars on the ice, it's the play of our top guys that have to be a lot more determined to ending plays."
While Mercer, who turned 22 today, is still looking for his first point of the season, he feels his game is starting to round out and the addition of Lazar to the line may be a perfect touch in chemistry.
"The last few (games) I've really like the way I was skating, I thought I was moving my feet a lot better," Mercer explained, "I've touched on it before, getting more shots on net. That's a big thing I want to focus on, I think obviously with Lazer there, and Haulsy, we can generate those chances and more shots, and we can really shoot from anywhere here tonight."
There were two important moments that the club can lean on as learning lessons from their game against Washington. One: there are times when you can score at will and outscore your opponent. And two: If you're not going to commit to the team defense, it's going to be a problem.
As Ruff explains, it's great to have that scoring touch, but it can't be the only part of the game you rely on.
"I think it’s a great quality to have, but I think you need both qualities," the head coach shared, "(Last year) we were a team that when we entered the third period with a one-goal lead, we were a team that was very determined not to get scored against, or not to lose a hockey game. We came out the start of the third, gave up the easy rush play on the power play and got score on again, that’s an area you have to take a lot of pride in."
It will be a story until it is no longer a story. The starts of games have been difficult for the Devils this season, not once taking the first lead in the game. Even with their unbelievable ability to score goals, they have yet to score the opening goal in a game this season, something they hope to rectify tonight.
The Devils remain the only team in the league who have not yet scored the opening goal of a game.
"It all comes down to the work," Mercer shared, "Keep it simple there off the start. It's a lot more fun when you have the lead than when you get it back. We obviously want to make sure we focus on that here tonight. Keep it simple, right down to the basics and work your hardest out there."
For the first time this season, the Devils will be wearing their third, 'Jersey' jersey. Over the last few weeks the team has been working in their equipment in practice, getting ready for the debut tonight.
TV & RADIO
• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.
• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:55 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch.
DEVILS (3-2-1) vs. SABRES (3-4-0)
The Devils and Sabres meet for the first of three meetings this season on Friday night. The two teams will meet again on Nov, 25 in New Jersey and for a third and final time in Buffalo on Mar. 29, 2024.
The Devils continue to struggle with their slow starts and are coming off a win that left Lindy Ruff stating the team 'got what we deserved' on Wednesday night. After falling behind 3-0 to the Capitals, the Devils erased their deficit with four goals early in the second period. Struggling with their defensive play, New Jersey were unable to hold their lead, losing to the Capitals 6-4.
Jack Hughes continues on his torrid pace, up to 17 points (4g-13a) in six games. While Timo Meier continues to heat up with five points in his last three games (1g-4a).
The Sabres are coming off a 6-4 win against the Ottawa Senators, a game where four different players recorded multi-point games, and 11 in total had at least a point. Seven games into its season, Buffalo has used three goaltenders. Devon Levi, who has started four of the seven games, is out with an injury, while Eric Comrie has played two games and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made his season debut on Tuesday.
Defenseman Rasmus Dahlin paces the Sabres in points with seven (0g-7a) and Jeff Skinner leads the team in goals with five. Forward Tage Thompson, who had 94 points last season, is coming off of a three-point game against the Senators, after just a single point in the previous six games.
After giving up the first goal to the Washington Capitals on Wednesday night, the Devils remain the only team in the NHL who have yet to score first in a game.
Against the Senators the Sabres held Ottawa to a single goal through 55 minutes of the game, before giving up three goals in the final five minutes of regulation.
Devils
Colin Miller (undisclosed)
Tomas Nosek (lower-body, IR)
Sabres
Devon Levi (day-to-day)
Jack Quinn (Achilles)