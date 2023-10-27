Devils Host Sabres in 'Jersey' Jersey | PREVIEW

A Fine Balance

There were two important moments that the club can lean on as learning lessons from their game against Washington. One: there are times when you can score at will and outscore your opponent. And two: If you're not going to commit to the team defense, it's going to be a problem.

As Ruff explains, it's great to have that scoring touch, but it can't be the only part of the game you rely on.

"I think it’s a great quality to have, but I think you need both qualities," the head coach shared, "(Last year) we were a team that when we entered the third period with a one-goal lead, we were a team that was very determined not to get scored against, or not to lose a hockey game. We came out the start of the third, gave up the easy rush play on the power play and got score on again, that’s an area you have to take a lot of pride in."

From the Get-Go

It will be a story until it is no longer a story. The starts of games have been difficult for the Devils this season, not once taking the first lead in the game. Even with their unbelievable ability to score goals, they have yet to score the opening goal in a game this season, something they hope to rectify tonight.

The Devils remain the only team in the league who have not yet scored the opening goal of a game.

"It all comes down to the work," Mercer shared, "Keep it simple there off the start. It's a lot more fun when you have the lead than when you get it back. We obviously want to make sure we focus on that here tonight. Keep it simple, right down to the basics and work your hardest out there."

Back To Black

For the first time this season, the Devils will be wearing their third, 'Jersey' jersey. Over the last few weeks the team has been working in their equipment in practice, getting ready for the debut tonight.