Meier, Toffoli Send Devils into Break on a High Note | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - It was both holiday and Timo Time at Prudential Center on Saturday night. With plenty of in-game cheer, the Devils provided the same on the ice, led by Timo Meier and his two-goal night.

The Devils beat the Red Wings 3-2 with a victory that snapped a three-game skid for New Jersey.

Heading into the holiday break on a high was paramount for the club, and as a full-team effort, backstopped by Vitek Vanecek, the club got the job done.

Timo Meier twice tied the game, first at 1 and then at 2 and Tyler Toffoli added the game-winner with 7:15 to play. Meier, who scored his first goal in nine games on Thursday night, now has three goals in his past two.

Patrick Kane opened the scoring of the game at 4:22 of the first period and Meier replied at 11:43. Meier’s second goal came at 2:46 of the third period, after the Red Wings took a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes.

Defenseman Shane Gostisbehere scored Detroit’s second goal.

New Jersey finished the game with 35 shots on net.

The Devils head into their holiday break on a winning note, snapping a three-game skid with a couple of days to rest and recharge.