Meier, Toffoli Send Devils into Break on a High Note | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - It was both holiday and Timo Time at Prudential Center on Saturday night. With plenty of in-game cheer, the Devils provided the same on the ice, led by Timo Meier and his two-goal night. 

The Devils beat the Red Wings 3-2 with a victory that snapped a three-game skid for New Jersey. 

Heading into the holiday break on a high was paramount for the club, and as a full-team effort, backstopped by Vitek Vanecek, the club got the job done. 

Timo Meier twice tied the game, first at 1 and then at 2 and Tyler Toffoli added the game-winner with 7:15 to play. Meier, who scored his first goal in nine games on Thursday night, now has three goals in his past two.

Patrick Kane opened the scoring of the game at 4:22 of the first period and Meier replied at 11:43. Meier’s second goal came at 2:46 of the third period, after the Red Wings took a 2-1 lead after 40 minutes. 

Defenseman Shane Gostisbehere scored Detroit’s second goal.

New Jersey finished the game with 35 shots on net. 

The Devils head into their holiday break on a winning note, snapping a three-game skid with a couple of days to rest and recharge.

Here are some observations from the game:

• Michael McLeod is riding a four-game point streak after his assist on Timo Meier's goal. McLeod did the dirty work, driving to the net to create havoc in front of Michael Hutchinson, the puck popped loose for an unattended Meier for the goal. 

• The Devils finally got a call going their way when Lucas Raymond was called for interference on Alexander Holtz. New Jersey broke a streak of 122:58 without a power play. The last time, before this evening, the Devils had a power play was against the Philadelphia Flyers at the 1:44 mark of the second period. 

• In a complete freak accident, two Red Wings collided in the final few minutes of the second and both had to be helped off the ice by their teammates. Jeff Petry was cutting through the ice, defending against Dawson Mercer, with Christian Fischer streaking through the middle of the ice. Mercer split between the two, but Fischer's momentum was too great to stop and the two Red Wings hit into one another, head-first. 

Both players were tended to by their team trainers and neither returned for the remainder of the game. 

• Nathan Bastian was able to play after being considered a game-time decision. Bastian missed Friday's practice for a maintenance day. 

• Colin Miller missed his second consecutive game after the birth of his first child on Thursday.

WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils will be off until Dec. 27 for the NHL holiday break. The team will return next Wednesday to host the Columbus Blue Jackets. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

