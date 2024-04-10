Devils Fall to Leafs in Penultimate Home Game of Year | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The trajectory of the game was flipped in a nine-second span late of the second period. The Devils had a 2-1 lead when Bertuzzi tied the game with five minutes remaining in the middle frame. Nine seconds later, Giordano tallied from the blue line. And just like that, a 2-1 Devils lead became a 3-2 deficit.

"That was 45 seconds that they were able to capitalize. I go from basically an open net, a pass from (Jesper) Bratt to make it 3-1, the next shift we’re down 3-2," Smith said of his own scoring chance. "That’s hockey sometimes. That’s why bearing down on your chances is huge."

• Devils center Jack Hughes missed the game as he is expected to undergo shoulder surgery tomorrow. That will end Hughes’ season, as he finishes with 27 goals, 47 assists and 74 points. Hughes is expected to be fully healthy and ready for the start of next year’s training camp.

"With where we're at it was time to shut him down. It's no secret he's been struggling through it a little bit," Green said. "Kudos to him for continuing to play and trying to help his team get into the playoffs. The timing was right to get it done now."

• Hischier scored one of the best goals we’ve seen all season. Dawson Mercer sent a stretch pass to Hischier through the neutral zone. Hischier caught the pass and split the two Leafs defensemen – Simon Benoit and Jake McCabe – before fooling goalie Joseph Woll. Hischier deked Woll to the ice and then pulled the puck around his outstretched pad on the backhand for the goal.

“I saw him going for it and I just wanted to make sure I put it on his tape,” Mercer said.

• Mercer became the latest 20-goal man on the Devils with his power-play goal in the second period. Hischier took a shot from the high slot. Woll made the initial save. Mercer collected the rebound and swatted it over the goal line on the backhand.

“That’s where the puck goes. That’s where you have to be to put that one in,” Mercer said. "Someone's got to do it. I was happy to be there tonight and get that one in there.

"I wanted to make sure I got (to 20 goals). I was happy to pop that one in there tonight. The more the better."

• The Leafs thought they took a 4-2 lead on a power-play goal from William Nylander in the final minutes of the second period. However, correctly, the goal was waved off because Devils goalie Jake Allen had the puck covered. After Allen put his glove over the puck, John Tavares knocked the puck loose to Nylander. It was the right call to keep it 3-2 at the time.

• Matthews is a special player. And you can see why he’s knocking on the door of 70 goals on the season. His 66th goal of the year was an absolute beauty. From the inner right circle and with a quick snap of the wrists, Matthews went bar down on a perfectly placed snipe.