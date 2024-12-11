LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs. Maple Leafs 0

The Devils face the Toronto Maple Leafs tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on ESPN+ or Hulu or listen on the Devils Hockey Network
No goals
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 15, TOR 1
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/1, TOR 0/1
HITS: NJD 8, TOR 9
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 6, TOR 14
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 3, TOR 4
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 2, TOR 0
END-OF-PERIOD STATS:
SHOTS: NJD 25, TOR 6
POWER PLAY: NJD 0/3, TOR 0/2
HITS: NJD 13, TOR 16
BLOCKED SHOTS: NJD 11, TOR 17
GIVEAWAYS: NJD 9, TOR 5
TAKEAWAYS: NJD 5, TOR 1
No goals as of yet.
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Cotter - Haula - Noesen
Tatar - Dowling - Bastian
Dillon - Hamilton
Siegenthaler - Kovacevic
Hughes - Pesce
Markstrom
Poulter
Pacioretty - Matthews - Marner
Knies - Tavares - Nylander
Lorentz - Minten - Domi
Holmberg - Dewar - Reaves
Ekman-Larsson - Tanev
Rielly - Myers
Benoit - Timmins
Stolarz
Woll