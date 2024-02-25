LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Lightning 2

The Devils face the Tampa Bay Lightning this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on TNT (out-of-network) or MSGSN (in-network) or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals were scored in the first period.

SAVES OF THE PERIOD

> Akira Schmid made 9 saves on 9 shots in the first period. Have a look at a few of them here!

SECOND PERIOD

GOAL
1:27 | 1 TBL, 0 NJD
Hedman (Kucherov, Hagel)

GOAL
4:15 | 2 TBL, 0 NJD
Point (Kucherov, Hedman)

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Toffoli-Hughes-Mercer
Palat-Haula-Lazar
Holtz-Nosek-Halonen

Siegenthaler-Marino
Bahl-Nemec
Hughes-Miller

Schmid 
Daws

LIGHTNING LINEUP

Hagel-Point-Kucherov
Eyssimont-Cirelli-Chaffee
Stamkos-Paul-Sheary
              - Glendening- Motte

Hedman-Raddysh
deHaan-Cernak
Lilleberg-Perbix
              Crozier

Johansson
Vasilevskiy

DEVILS HEAD COACH LINDY RUFF PRE-GAME

Ruff talks with media before facing Tampa

