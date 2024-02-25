Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY

The two teams traded power play chances early in the game. Alex Holtz was called for tripping five minutes in and 90 seconds into that Lightning power play, Nick Paul received two for interference. Neither team was able to score or generate a ton on those early man advantages.

The Bolts also had a power play late in the period after Luke Hughes cleared the puck over the glass from his own end and could not convert.

Shots on goal after one were 9-6 for Tampa Bay.

Ninety seconds into the second period, the Lightning struck for the game's first goal. Nikita Kucherov cut down the middle of the Devils zone, drew defenders over before dishing it to Victor Hedman. Hedman put the puck into the open cage for the goal.

Tampa Bay extended its lead to 2-0 less than three minutes later. Brayden Point's deke went in off the pad of Akira Schmid inside the post.

With Stamkos in the box, Devils got a goal back less than two minutes after Tampa Bay's second marker. Tyler Toffoli netted the power play marker to make it a one-goal game.

Playing in his first NHL game, Brian Halonen nearly tied it about 14 minutes into the second. Tomas Nosek threaded a pass to him on a two-on-one and his redirection went just over the net.

After two shots on goal were 19-16 for the Lightning.

Devils had two power play chances early in the third. Tyler Motte was called for interference followed three minutes after by Emil Martinsen Lilleberg getting called for delay of game - puck over glass. The club was unable to capitalize, however.

Midway through the third, Brandon Hagel found a loose puck in the slot and chipped it by Schmid to extend the Lightning's lead to 3-1.

Kucherov added an empty netter at the end to ice the outcome.