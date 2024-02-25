NEWARK, NJ - The Devils battled but the bounces went the way of the visitors as they fell 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon. Tyler Toffoli scored the lone goal for New Jersey, on the power play.
Devils Struck by Lightning in 4-1 Loss | GAME STORY
POST-GAME VIDEO
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Schmid | Toffoli | Halonen
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON
The two teams traded power play chances early in the game. Alex Holtz was called for tripping five minutes in and 90 seconds into that Lightning power play, Nick Paul received two for interference. Neither team was able to score or generate a ton on those early man advantages.
The Bolts also had a power play late in the period after Luke Hughes cleared the puck over the glass from his own end and could not convert.
Shots on goal after one were 9-6 for Tampa Bay.
Ninety seconds into the second period, the Lightning struck for the game's first goal. Nikita Kucherov cut down the middle of the Devils zone, drew defenders over before dishing it to Victor Hedman. Hedman put the puck into the open cage for the goal.
Tampa Bay extended its lead to 2-0 less than three minutes later. Brayden Point's deke went in off the pad of Akira Schmid inside the post.
With Stamkos in the box, Devils got a goal back less than two minutes after Tampa Bay's second marker. Tyler Toffoli netted the power play marker to make it a one-goal game.
Playing in his first NHL game, Brian Halonen nearly tied it about 14 minutes into the second. Tomas Nosek threaded a pass to him on a two-on-one and his redirection went just over the net.
After two shots on goal were 19-16 for the Lightning.
Devils had two power play chances early in the third. Tyler Motte was called for interference followed three minutes after by Emil Martinsen Lilleberg getting called for delay of game - puck over glass. The club was unable to capitalize, however.
Midway through the third, Brandon Hagel found a loose puck in the slot and chipped it by Schmid to extend the Lightning's lead to 3-1.
Kucherov added an empty netter at the end to ice the outcome.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The Devils went with a number of lineup changes in order to get some fresh legs on the ice. Chris Tierney and Brendan Smith were scratched with Tomas Nosek and Brian Halonen drawing in. For Halonen, he was making his NHL debut.
• Timo Meier found his way onto the top line, which is where he finished Saturday's game. Forward lines were:
Meier - Hischier - Bratt
Toffoli - Hughes - Mercer
Palat - Haula - Lazar
Holtz - Nosek - Halonen
• Victor Hedman was a beast for the Bolts, scoring a goal and adding an assist, +4 rating and eating 25:47 of ice time.
• Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists with a +4 rating to push past the 100-point barrier on the season -- the first player in the NHL this season to do so. He now has 102 points on the campaign.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils fly west for a three-game California road trip starting on Tuesday in San Jose. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 10:38 p.m. ET.