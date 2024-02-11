Devils Face Off Against Kraken | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (25-21-4) vs. KRAKEN (21-20-10)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Kraken meet for the second and final time this season, and only time in New Jersey. The Devils picked up a 2-1 victory in Seattle on Dec. 7.

Simon Nemec and Ondrej Palat scored for the Devils while goalie Akira Schmid stopped 37 of 38 shots. Tye Kartye had the lone Kraken goal.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are 1-1-1 following the All-Star break and bye week. The team is coming off a 1-0 overtime loss at Carolina, in what was arguably the club's best defensive effort of the season.

They have some ground to make up in the race for a playoff spot in the Wild Card chase. New Jersey’s 54 points in 50 games has them in the fourth position, six points out of the final playoff spot held by Detroit (60 points).

The biggest reason for the Devils’ struggles has been the injuries the club has endured. However, since the break the club has forwards Jack Hughes (upper-body) and Tomas Nosek (broken foot) back in the lineup. Defenseman Brendan Smith (sprained knee) is practicing with the club in a full-contact jersey and appears close to a return.

Forward Jesper Bratt, who replaced Hughes in the NHL’s All-Star Game last weekend, leads the team with 35 assists and 55 points. Tyler Toffoli has a team-best 21 goals to go with 34 points. Despite having missed 16 games this season, Hughes is still second on the team in scoring with 45 points. He hasn't recorded a point in his two games since returning to the lineup. Rookie blueliner Luke Hughes paces the backend with eight goals and 26 points.

The Devils are in the second installment of playing three games in four nights. Goalie Vitek Vanecek, who has started four consecutive games, was solid in a 1-0 overtime loss at Carolina Saturday night. With Seattle and Nashville back-to-back, the club will have to split them between Vanecek and Nico Daws, who hasn’t played since Jan. 25.

Kraken Team Scope:

The Seattle Kraken are currently on the outside, looking in for a playoff position. They sit in the fifth spot of the Wild Card race with 52 points, but are only four points behind St. Louis (56) for the second WC spot and a playoff berth.

Seattle is coming out of its All-Star break and bye week with a four-game east swing. The club opened the trip with a 4-1 loss at Philadelphia Saturday. After facing the Devils, Seattle will play at New York Islanders and Boston before returning west.

The Kraken were one of the hottest teams at the turn of the calendar year. The club won nine straight, including a 3-0 victory over Vegas in the Winter Classic. Seattle followed that winning streak by losing four in a row before going 2-1-1 heading into their break.

Oliver Bjorkstrand paces the team with 40 points on the season while Jared McCann has a team-best 21 goals to go with 36 points. Defenseman Vince Dunn has tallied eight goals, 31 assists and 39 points from the blue line. Dunn’s assists (tied-ninth) and points (tied-eighth) both rank in the top-10 in the NHL among blueliners. It’s been a frustrating year for 21-year-old Matty Beniers, who has just six goals and 19 points through 46 games. Last season, the former second-overall pick notched 24 goals and 57 points.

Goalie Joey Daccord has emerged as the go-to tender for the club in the absence of the injured Philipp Grubauer. The 27-year-old had played in 19 NHL games in the five years before this season. This year, he’s played 35 contests, going 15-10-9 with a 2.34 goals-against average and .921 save percentage. Grubauer, who has returned to the team, hasn’t played since Dec. 9.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have killed 17 of the last 18 penalties against.

Devils haven’t scored a power-play goal in the past seven games, going 0 for 18 in that stretch.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton - torn pectoral, LTIR

Siegenthaler - broken foot, IR

Smith - knee, day-to-day

Kraken

Bellemare (lower-body, IR)