Late PP Goal Sinks Devils | GAME STORY

Devils fall to the Kings, 2-1, in a special teams battle

2.15.24 GameStoryGraphic
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - A late third-period power-play goal by Los Angeles’ Quinton Byfield lifted the Kings over the Devils, 2-1, at Prudential Center Thursday night.

Byfield scored with 5:37 remaining in the final frame. Anze Kopitar scored a shorthanded goal for the Kings for their opening tally.

The Devils’ lone goal came from Tyler Toffoli on the power play.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• This game was decided by special teams. The Devils gave up a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal in the contest. Even though New Jersey scored a power-play goal, it finished at minus-1 in the special teams game on the night. And that was the difference.

• Goaltender Nico Daws was the star of this game. Daws, who was making his third start in four days, made at least three highlight reel saves in the game. He made a split glove save on Kopitar in the first period. In the second period he made the save of the season with a split high glove save on Adrian Kempe on a quick pass to the slot. Everyone in the building, including Kempe, thought the puck was in the net. Finally, Daws made a split pad save on another cross-slot pass to deny Viktor Arvidsson.

• The Devils’ power play was a bit of a mixed bag against Los Angeles. It didn’t start so well for the Devils, who entered the game having gone just 1 for 29 in the past 10 games. New Jersey surrendered a shorthanded goal to Kopitar to open the scoring in the game. But on the ensuing power play, Toffoli evened the score with a goal.

• Jack Hughes and Arvidsson had a great run in during the game. It started when Arvidsson threw a late elbow into the head of Hughes, who responded with some pushing and shoving. Both were adjudicated penalties. When they came out of the penalty box Hughes caught a pass for a breakaway with Arvidsson clutching him the whole way to the net. The heat was boiling between those two throughout the night.

• The Devils expected a good effort from the Kings after they suffered an embarrassing 7-0 to Buffalo in their previous game. And the Kings played a lockdown and suffocating style, utilizing a 1-3-1 neutral zone deployment. The Devils were held to just five shots in the first period and seven in the second.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Rewind... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
Head Coach Lindy Ruff Post-Game... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils square up with the Philadelphia Flyers in the Stadium Series at MetLife Saturday night. You can watch on ABC or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 8:15 p.m. ET. 

More News

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 vs Kings 2

Isaac Poulter Signs Two-Year, Two-Way NHL Contract | RELEASE

Devils Return Home, Host Kings | PREVIEW

Brodeur confident Devils can return to playoffs

Brodeur and Bill Daly Look Ahead to Saturday's Stadium Series | FEATURE 

Jonas Brothers talk Stadium Series performance, hockey fandom with NHL.com

Stadium Series at MetLife to have park theme this weekend

Meier Nets Winner, Hischier Scores 2 | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Predators 2

Devils Activate Smith, Re-Assign Hatakka | BLOG 

The Impossible Angle | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Devils Complete Effort Leads to Victory | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs Kraken 1

Schmid Recalled from AHL | BLOG

Shero family has unique perspective on Devils-Flyers rivalry ahead of Stadium Series

Devils Excellent Effort Goes Unrewarded, Lose to Canes in OT | GAME STORY

'Jersey theme' on center stage for Devils-Flyers at NHL Stadium Series

Smith Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK