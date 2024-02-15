Devils Return Home, Host Kings | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (27-21-4) vs. KINGS (24-16-10)

Head-to-Head

This is the first of two meetings this season between the Kings and Devils. The second will be during New Jersey's California trip on Mar. 3.

Last season the Devils won both of their matchups against the Kings. In the first game, New Jersey picked up a 5-2 victory in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. Then on Feb. 23 New Jersey rallied to win in overtime, 4-3.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have found their groove since returning from the All-Star break with points in three straight games and two straight wins. They’ve gone 3-1-1 with more healthy bodies back in the lineup, changes to the defensive system, and improved play all-around. After struggling in the second half of back-to-back games, the Devils’ 4-2 win in Nashville was a huge momentum builder.

Tyler Toffoli leads the Devils with 22 goals and he has 35 total points through 51 games played. Jesper Bratt has the most assists (36) and points (56) on New Jersey's roster. Jack Hughes is second in points (48) and assists (31). He’s third in goals at 17, despite only playing 36 games.

With Vitek Vanecek dealing with illness and a lower-body issue, the Devils turned to Nico Daws in back-to-back contests with Akira Schmid backing up after being recalled from the Utica Comets. Daws has a 3.02 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Vanecek has played the majority of the games and he has a 17-9-3 record. He’s averaging 3.18 goals against and a .890 save percentage.

The Devils remain a top team when it comes to faceoffs winning, on average, 54% of draws. New Jersey's power-play is ranked 10th in the NHL (23.7) and it's heating up after going through a rough patch.

This is the first of two straight “home” games for the Devils who host the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday night in a 2024 Stadium Series game at MetLife Stadium.

Kings Team Scope:

The Kings are coming off a 7-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres, in only their second game back from their bye week. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Kings as well. Los Angeles has won only three of their last 10 games, and through that span, the Kings have been outscored 35-22.

Trevor Moore leads the Kings with 21 goals and he has 36 total points which is fifth most on the team. Kevin Fiala’s 30 assists are a team-high and he has the second most points with 43. Adrian Kempe leads L.A. with 44 points and his 17 goals are second-most on the Kings.

The Kings have relied on Cam Talbot for the majority of their games this season, with David Rittich also in the goaltender rotation. Pheonix Copley is out the remainder of the season after getting ACL surgery last month. Talbot currently has a 14-13-5 record with a 2.63 goals against average and a .909 save percentage. Rittich has a 6-2-3 record with a 2.22 goals against average and a .919 save percentage.

Los Angeles has the best penalty kill in the NHL, stopping opponents from scoring on the man-advantage 87.2% of the time. They’re also a top team at limiting goals against, averaging 2.68 goals against/game played which is sixth lowest in the league.

Thursday’s game between the Devils and Kings is the second in a four-game East Coast Swing that wraps up in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have scored the majority of their goals in the third period this year, and their 69 tallies are third-most in the league. With that many goals late in the game, it's no surprise the Devils are tied for the most comeback wins this season with 18.

Anze Kopitar has the 10th highest faceoff win rate in the NHL, winning 56.4% of the draws he takes. This is almost six-percent higher than the team average for LA.

Injuries:

Devils

Jonas Siegenthaler - broken foot, IR

Vitek Vanecek - lower-body/illness

Dougie Hamilton - torn pectoral, LTIR

Kings

Carl Grundstrom - lower-body, IR

Viktor Arvidsson - back, IR

Blake Lizotte - lower-body, IR

Pheonix Copley - knee, LTIR