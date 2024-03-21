Devils Host Toffoli, Jets to Prudential Center | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (33-32-4) vs. JETS (44-19-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Jets meet for the second and final time this season, and the only time in New Jersey. The Jets won the previous matchup, 6-3, on Nov. 14.

Timo Meier, John Marino and Dawson Mercer each tallied for the Devils. Kyle Connor and Nikolaj Ehlers each scored twice for the Jets in the victory.

Thursday's game will be the first game between the two clubs since the Devils traded forward Tyler Toffoli and defenseman Colin Miller to Winnipeg at the NHL trade deadline.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils are currently six points behind Detroit for the second and final Wild Card spot. But also have Washington, NY Islanders and Buffalo logged in between them.

The Devils are coming off their most complete performance of the season in a 5-2 win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. In the game, Dawson Mercer and Timo Meier both scored two goals each. Meier’s two goals both came on the power play.

Jesper Bratt leads the team in scoring with 67 points. He’s followed by Jack Hughes’ 65 points, even though Hughes missed 16 games due to injury. Timo Meier’s 21 goals marked his sixth 20-goal campaign in the NHL. Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes paces the blueliners with 27 assists and 35 points.

Goaltender Jake Allen is 2-1-0 since joining the Devils. He stopped 36 of 38 shots against in the win against Pittsburgh. He’s stopped 104 of his last 108 shots faced overall.

Jets Team Scope:

The Jets have been flying high – pun intended – all season long. They are in a battle with Colorado for the top spot in the Central Division. Both clubs have 93 points, but Winnipeg has one game in hand. Meanwhile, Dallas has 91 points and is nipping at both their heels.

The Jets are on a five-game road trip currently. They began the trip 2-0 with victories at Columbus, 6-1, and at NY Rangers, 4-2. After playing the Devils, Winnipeg finishes out the trip in NY Islanders and Washington.

The Jets will continue their road swing without head coach Rick Bowness, who took a leave of absence from the team due to a minor medical procedure. He returned to Winnipeg for treatment. Associate coach Scott Arniel is serving as interim in his place.

The Jets are coming off an impressive 4-2 win at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Mark Scheifele recorded a hat trick while goaltender Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves. Scheifele leads the team in scoring with 62 points on the year. He also has 22 goals. Defenseman Josh Morrissey is second with 57 points and a team-best 49 assists. Newly acquired Tyler Toffoli has 30 goals on the year – though 26 of those came in New Jersey. Kyle Connor also is atop the team with 30 goals. Hellebuyck has been arguably the best goalie in hockey this season and is a likely finalist, if not the winner, of the Vezina Trophy. He’s 32-15-3 with a 2.30 goals-against average and eye-popping .923 save percentage. Backup Laurent Brossoit is no slouch either. He has a 1.99 GAA and .927 percentage in 18 games.

By the Numbers:

Mercer has three goals in his past four games (and had one goal scored disallowed in Vegas).

Meier has 10 goals in his past 10 games. He also has 14 points (10g-4a) in his last 11 contests.

Injuries:

Devils

Marino (upper-body)

Siegenthaler (concussion)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Hamilton (torn pectoral, LTIR)

Jets

Vilardi (upper-body)