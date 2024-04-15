Devils Host Islanders in Season Finale | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (38-38-5) vs. ISLANDERS (37-27-16)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Islanders face off for the fourth and final time this season. New Jersey has won the three previous meetings, including a 5-4 victory at Prudential Center on Nov. 28. New Jersey also won on Long Island, 4-0 March 24 and 5-4 in overtime on Oct. 20.

Jack Hughes, who is out for the rest of the season after undergoing shoulder surgery, led all players with four goals, five assists and nine points in series scoring. Timo Meier (1g-3a) and Jesper Bratt (4a) each had four points.

Mathew Barzal was the Islanders leader with four points (1g-3a) while Bo Horvat has three goals against the Devils this year. Isles goalie Ilya Sorokin is 0-2-1 with a 4.36 goals-against average and .871 save percentage against New Jersey on the season.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils will finish the season out of the playoffs. The club is looking for a strong finish to the 2023-24 campaign under interim head coach Travis Green.

Jesper Bratt will finish as the team’s leading scorer. He currently has a career-high 82 points on 27 goals and a career-best 55 assists. He’s followed by Jack Hughes who ended the season with 27 goals and 74 points despite missing 20 games due to injury. Nico Hischier has 27 goals and 66 points while Timo Meier has 27 tallies and 51 points. Defenseman Luke Hughes already has the Devils record for points by a rookie defenseman with 47 (9g-38a) on the season. Goalie Jake Allen is 6-5-1 with a 3.04 goals-against average and .906 save percentage for the Devils on the year.

Islanders Team Scope:

The Islanders are fighting for a playoff spot with two games remaining on their schedule. The club currently holds the third spot in the Metro Division with 90 points. By earning a point in any fashion against the Devils, New York will punch its ticket to the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The Islanders have earned their position by being one of the best teams down the stretch. The club is 6-0-1 in April, and that includes wins against the NY Rangers, Philadelphia and Nashville. The late surge has allowed the Islanders to jump in a playoff position.

Mathew Barzal leads the team in scoring with 80 points on 23 goals and 57 assists. Bo Horvat has a team-best 33 goals, followed by Brock Nelson’s 32. A resurgent Kyle Palmieri has 28 goals on the season while Anders Lee potted 20.

Noah Dobson has been a breakout star on defense for the Islanders. He has 10 goals, 60 assists and 70 points on the season. Dobson ranks sixth in assists and seventh in points in the entire NHL. However, he missed the team’s last game with an upper-body injury.

Goalie Ilya Sorokin hasn’t been as dominant in the crease as he has been in years past. He’s 24-19-12 with a 2.99 GAA and .909 save percentage. Backup Semyon Varlamov has played well this season, going 13-8-4 with a 2.66 and .916. Varlamov has started six of the past nine games, winning five of them.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have five 20-goal scorers on the roster. Bratt, Jack Hughes, Hischier and Meier all have 27 each while Dawson Mercer has 20 exactly.

The Islanders are 18-12-5 since Patrick Roy took over behind the bench.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle, LTIR)

Bastian (lower-body, IR)

Nosek (unknown)

J. Hughes (shoulder)

Lazar (upper-body)

Islanders

Mayfield (lower-body, IR)

Dobson (upper-body, day-to-day)