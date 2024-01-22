Devils Host Defending Cup Champ Knights | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (23-18-3) vs. GOLDEN KNIGHTS (27-14-5)

Head-to-Head

The Devils will face the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights for the first time this season. Last year, The teams split the two-game series with each winning at home. The Devils won in overtime, 3-2, Jan. 24. The Knights were victors, 4-3, in a shootout on March 3.

Dougie Hamilton led the Devils in scoring with two goals and three points. One of his goals was the overtime winner. Jesper Bratt (1g-2a) and Jack Hughes (3a) also had three points. Goalie Vitek Vanecek won that home contest after stopping 28 of 30 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault led the Knights in the series with two goals and four points. Jack Eichel (1g-1a) and Ivan Barbashev (2a) each had two points.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils continue to be hobbled by a severe rash of injuries that has sidelined Jack Hughes, Dougie Hamilton, Ondrej Palat and more.

Since Hughes was knocked out of the lineup with an upper-body injury, the Devils are 2-4-1. That includes a 6-2 setback to Dallas on Saturday night. As of Sunday, the Devils hold the fourth slot in the Wild Card chase with 49 points. They are two points behind Detroit, 51, for the second WC and final playoff position.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 47 points. Bratt is tied for the team lead with Tyler Toffoli (17) and assists with Jack Hughes (30). Despite missing the past seven games, Hughes is still second on the team in scoring with 45 points. Toffoli clocks in at third with 30 points. Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes leads the defensive corps with eight goals, 16 assists and 24 points.

The Devils have been riding goaltender Nico Daws, starting in four of the team’s last five contests.

Golden Knights Team Scope:

The defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights are still one of the most formidable teams in the NHL. The club currently holds the second spot in the Pacific Division with 59 points, seven behind Vancouver.

Vegas begins a four-game East Coast swing this week, staring in New Jersey, heading into the All-Star break and bye week. The Knights will also face the NY Islanders, NY Rangers and Detroit on the trip. Vegas won three straight heading into the contest, including a three-goal third-period rally to defeat Pittsburgh, 3-2.

Vegas has been dealing with a rash of injuries of their own with 10 players out of the lineup. The team has still won four of its last five.

Mark Stone leads the Knights with 32 assists and 47 points. Jonathan Marchessault has a team-best 20 goals, followed by Jack Eichel’s 19.

By the Numbers:

Bratt is one of 15 players with five game-winning goals. His career high is six, set in 2021-22.

L.Hughes’ 24 points are second most by a rookie blueliner in the NHL (B.Faber, 25).

Alexander Holtz has three goals in his last five games.

Mark Stone has a five-game scoring streak for eight points.

Marchessault has a three-game goal-scoring streak.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (pectoral muscle - IR)

Nosek (foot - IR)

Palat (lower body)

Smith (sprained knee - IR)

J. Hughes (upper-body - week-to-week)

Siegenthaler (broken foot - IR)

Golden Knights

Lehner (hip, IR)

Patera (undisclosed)

Carrier (upper-body, IR)

Amadio (upper-body, IR)

Karlsson (lower-body, IR)

Theodore (upper-body, IR)

Eichel (knee, IR)

Hutton (upper-body, IR)

Hill (undisclosed, IR)

Bjornfot (undisclosed, IR)