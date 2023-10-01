Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

* Vitek Vanecek played his first full game of the preseason, making 28 saves on 31 shots and was sharp in net.

"I thought Vitek had a great night," Ruff said, "He had to make a lot of good saves. I thought for a period of time in the second we were going pretty good, but I thought the third period was all (Philadelphia's)."

* You never know if the chemistry will carry over from one game to the next, let alone one season to the next, but in tonight's game, it appeared as though the chemistry between Erik Haula and Dawson Mercer has not waned one bit. In the first period, the two players were part of two penalty kills where they found themselves on the offensive side of a 2-on-1, with Haula's getting a shot off on Carter Hart.

* The penalty kill won't be credited for a shorthanded goal, but it was what started the first goal of the night for New Jersey. With Tyce Thompson in the box for a trip and with time ticking down on his penalty, Thompson sprung from the box into the defensive zone where Curtis Lazar went down on one knee to block a shot. The block popped the puck out of the zone and sent Thompson and Lazar off on a 2-on-0. Even from the press box, you couldn't tell who was going to end up shooting, with several passing plays between the two. In the end, it was Thompson who took the shot on Hart, and Lazar, with a nose for the net, cleaned up the rebound to pull the Devils even at 1 with the Flyers.

"It feels good whenever you see that puck go in," Lazar said, "Obviously on the penalty kill you're trying to keep it out of their (net). We just got a bounce, Tyce came out of the box, he had his legs going and I just went to the net."

* An absolutely brilliant read by Alexander Holtz on this goal! Just look at the way he patiently waits in the high slot and his awareness to cut the two Philadelphia players, in alone for the shot. Holtz has looked like he's found an entirely new gear in his game this preseason, which you can read more about here.