Haula Plays Overtime Hero in Win Over Philly | GAME STORY

Philadelphia, PA - Tonight the Devils weren't the same offensive juggernaut against the Flyers as they were in the opening preseason game, but instead they showed the Flyers they can beat them multiple ways.
On Saturday night in Philadelphia, it was with a 3-2 overtime win. Despite the Flyers tying the game up with less than four minutes to play in the game, the Devils got it done off of Erik Haula's stick in overtime for the 3-2 victory. played hero, potting the game-winner in overtime.
It was a night where the penalty killers were loaded with work and executed flawlessly, going 3-for-3 on the kill.
"I thought our penalty killing was really good," head coach Lindy Ruff said post-game, "I thought they generated some good opportunities, did a good job killing and that was probably the highlight of the game."
Despite the Flyers opening the game's scoring on a goal by Wade Allison, the Devils responded with two of their own in the first period.
Curtis Lazar cashed in a rebound off a give-and-go with Tyce Thompson, and Alexander Holtz struck with a heads-up play through the slot for New Jersey's two goals tonight, continuing on a perfect 4-0-0 preseason with three games left to play.
"It's an awesome feeling right now," Holtz said post-game "I feel like we have a really good team here, it's really good we can win in different kinds of ways too. Sometimes it won't be a 6-1 game, it's nice to get these hard wins as well."