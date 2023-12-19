Devils Host Flyers in Critical Division Showdown | PREVIEW

By Sam Kasan
New Jersey hosts division rival Philadelphia in a Metro Division game with playoff implications. Four points separate the two teams with Philly in a division spot and the Devils outside of the Wild Card. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 6:30 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 6:50 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (16-12-1) vs. FLYERS (17-10-3)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Flyers meet for the second time this season and first in Prudential Center. The teams will face off four times this season, including in the Stadium Series at MetLife Stadium on Feb. 17.

In the previous matchup, on Nov. 30 in Philadelphia, the Devils pulled out a 4-3 overtime victory.

Jack Hughes posted a goal and three points. He even set up his brother, Luke, on the game-winner. Tyler Toffoli and Alexander Holtz also scored in the game.

Tyson Foester scored two goals for the Flyers while Morgan Frost chipped in one.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils hit a speed bump with a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Sunday. New Jersey continues its five-game homestand through the Holiday Break against the Flyers for the second installment. The loss to the Ducks was only the second for the Devils in the past seven games (5-2-0). New Jersey is 8-3-0 in its past 11 contests.

Jack Hughes paces the team with 14 goals and 37 points. He’s followed by Jesper Bratt’s 36 points and team-best 24 assists. Tyler Toffoli ranks second on the team with 13 goals. Rookie defenseman Luke Hughes is tied for the lead amongst defenders with 16 points (4g-12a).  

Flyers Team Scope:

Philadelphia ranks third in the Metro Division. Its 33 points are the same as second-place NY Islanders but the Flyers have played more games (28 vs. 27).

They’re riding a seven-game point streak (6-0-1), netting 13 of a possible 14 points.

Forward Travis Konecny paces the team with 16 goals and 25 points and a plus-11. Sean Couturier and Travis Sanheim each have 21 points. Joel Farabee is second on the club with 11 goals. Goalie Carter Hart has carried the team with 17 games in goal, going 9-6-1 with a 2.42 goals-against average and .919 save percentage.  

By the Numbers:

Michael McLeod won all 12 faceoffs against Anaheim Sunday night. It’s only the second time in franchise history a player won 100 percent of his faceoffs while taking 12 or more. The previous time was also McLeod when he went 13-for-13 on Jan. 22, 2023 against Pittsburgh.

Jack Hughes logged four PIMs in a game for the second time this season (Oct. 12 vs. Detroit) and third time in his career.

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)
Nosek (foot)
Vanecek (undisclosed)

Flyers

Cates (lower-body, IR)
Sanheim (illness)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
