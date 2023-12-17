Devils Face Ducks in Back-to-Back Finale | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (16-11-1) vs. DUCKS (10-19-0)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Ducks meet for the first time this season and the only time at Prudential Center. New Jersey won both meetings last season, including a 4-2 win in Newark on Oct. 18.

Jack Hughes led the Devils with five points with Hughes, Jesper Bratt and Dougie Hamilton all had two goals each. Jacob Silfverberg paced the Ducks with two goals.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils continue to roll with a 6-3 win at Columbus Saturday night. It was the team’s fifth win in the past six games. New Jersey is also 8-2 in its past 10 games overall.

Jack Hughes leads the charge offensively for Jersey. He posted his second career hat trick in Columbus to give him 14 goals and 37 points on the season. He’s followed by Jesper Bratt’s 12 goals and 37 points. Tyler Toffoli picked up his 13th goal of the season against Columbus. Captain Nico Hischier added a goal and assist in the game. He has 14 points (7g-7a) in 17 games.

Ducks Team Scope:

This has been a tough season for Anaheim. They’re in the midst of a five-game losing streak. And they face the Devils in the third installment of a four-game east coast swing after losing to the NY Islanders and Rangers previously.

Frank Vatrano has been a bright spot for the Ducks. He leads the team with 14 goals and 23 points. Anaheim is missing some key pieces due to injury, including Trevor Zegras and Mason McTavish.

By the Numbers:

Hughes’ second goal of his hat trick against Columbus was his 100th career goal.

Hischier notched his 300th career point against the Blue Jackets.

Lindy Ruff won his 850th career game behind the bench against Columbus, moving him past Ken Hitchcock and into fifth place all-time in NHL coaching victories

Injuries:

Devils

Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle)

Nosek (foot)

Ducks

McTavish (upper-body)

Zegras (lower-body, IR)

Drysdale (lower-body, IR)

Lundestrom (Achilles)