Devils Look to Bounce Back Against Canadiens | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (28-24-4) vs. CANADIENS (22-27-8)

Head-to-Head

Saturday is the final of three meetings between the Canadiens and Devils this season, with each team winning one of the previous games.

In the first meeting on Oct. 24, in Montreal, the Devils picked up a 5-2 win fueled by Tyler Toffoli’s hat trick. Alexander Holtz and Nico Hischier added the two other goals. In this second meeting at Prudential Center on Jan. 17, the Canadiens picked up a 3-2 win after Cole Caufield’s goal in the final five minutes of regulation secured the victory. Luke Hughes and Alexander Holtz scored the Devils two goals, both on the power play.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils have struggled in their last two games, most recently losing 5-1 to the New York Rangers, As the final stretch of the season is underway and New Jersey is outside a playoff spot, there’s a continued focus on turning things around and picking up four points at home over the weekend. Following recent games, the Devils players and coaches have discussed being more detailed-oriented, executing on their systems, and limiting their mistakes as areas they can sharpen to get back to a high level of play they had out of the All-Star break.

Tyler Toffoli’s 24 goals lead the Devils and the forward has 39 total points through 55 games played. Jesper Bratt is second in goals (20), but first in assists (38) and points (58). Jack Hughes has 18 goals, 33 assists and 51 points in his 40 games played this season. New Jersey has turned to Nico Daws in their last six games. He has a 3.32 goals against average and a .895 save percentage with a 6-8-0 record.

Saturday’s game is the start of a weekend back-to-back which wraps up against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon. Following that the Devils head out on a three-game California road trip before returning home for a three-game homestand.

Canadiens Team Scope:

The Canadiens also have had a tough February as they only have two wins out of the eight games they’ve played this month. In addition, they’ve lost their last four straight including both games in a Wednesday and Thursday back-to-back. Saturday’s game is Montreal’s final game of a two-game road trip before returning home to host the Arizona Coyotes next week.

Nick Suzuki’s 20 goals and 53 points lead the Canadiens, and his 33 assists are second on the team. Cole Caufield’s 19 goals and 45 points are second on Montreal and his 26 assists are third. Mike Matheson leads the team with 34 assists while his 42 overall points are third on the Canadiens.

Sam Montembeault has played the majority of the Canadiens games (27), however Jake Allen (19) and Cayden Prime (13) have also taken their share of games. Primeau played Montreal’s most recent game while Montembeault played the first half of that back-to-back. Primeau has a 5-6-1 record with a 3.06 goals against average and a .901 save percentage. Montembeault has a 12-10-4 record with a 3.21 goals against average and a .902 save percentage.

By the Numbers:

5: Both the Devils and Canadiens have each scored five goals in overtime this season.

38: Montreal’s defensemen have the second-highest amount of goals in the NHL this season

44: How many points the Devils rookies have this season which is sixth-highest in the NHL

Injuries:

Devils

Nathan Bastian (IR, lower-body)

Vitek Vanecek (IR, lower-body)

Dougie Hamilton (LTIR, torn pectoral)

Canadiens

Jayden Struble (day-to-day, lower-body)

Rafael Harvey-Pinard (IR, lower-body)

Chris Wideman (IR, back)

Christian Dvorak (IR, pectoral)

Kirby Dach (IR, knee)