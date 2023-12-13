Devils Return Home to Face Boston | PREVIEW

PREVIEW

DEVILS (14-11-1) vs. BRUINS (18-5-3)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Bruins meet for the first time this season. The two clubs squared off three times last season with Boston sweeping the series, including two games at Prudential Center.

Nico Hischier (1g-2a) and Tomas Tatar (1g-2a) led the Devils in scoring. Former Devil Pavel Zacha (3g-1a) and David Pastrnak (2g-2a) led the Bruins with four points each. Goalie Linus Ullmark went 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .950 save percentage.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils return after a highly successful four-game road trip. The team went 3-1 on the swing with wins at Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary. The only blemish was a 4-1 loss to Edmonton in the final game on Sunday.

Jack Hughes continues to lead the way offensively with 33 points on the season. However, he’s been held off the scoresheet for the past three games. Jesper Bratt is tied for the team lead with 12 goals while his 32 points ranks second on the club. He’s riding a five-game scoring streak for seven points (4g-3a). Tyler Toffoli is also atop the goal scorers board with 12.

Bruins Team Scope:

No Patrice Bergeron, no problem for the Boston Bruins. Though they aren’t on their pace of 65 wins and 135 points (both NHL records), they sit atop the Atlantic Division despite the retirement of their captain.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 16 goals and 39 points. He’s followed by Brad Marchand’s 12 goals and 25 points. The Bruins will be without former Devil Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, both ruled out with upper-body injuries. The Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist, a former Devil, for the game.

The strength of the Bruins is, and always has been, in their defense and goaltending. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark still split duties in the crease, and have helped Boston to the third-best goals-against average in the entire NHL.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have not converted a power-play goal in the last three games (0 for 9). It’s the longest stretch of the season.

Center Michael McLeod ranks 2nd in the NHL with a 63-percent face-off conversion. The Devils overall rank No. 5 in the league as a team.

Head coach Lindy Ruff is one win from tying Ken Hitchcock (849) for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Injuries:

Devils

Haula (upper-body)

Nosek (right foot)

Hamilton (torn left pectoral muscle)

Bruins

Zacha (upper-body)

McAvoy (upper-body)

Forbort (undisclosed)