Devils Return Home to Face Boston | PREVIEW

Devils Bruins
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

New Jersey returns home from a four-game road trip to host the Boston Bruins Wednesday night at Prudential Center. Puck drop is 7:30 p.m. ET. 

You can watch on MSGSN and TNT or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

Read below for your game preview and pre-game story below.

BY THE NUMBERS

PRE-GAME STORY

Make sure to check back after morning skate for your pre-game story!

TV & RADIO

• You can watch the game on MSGSN beginning with the Pre-Game Show at 7:00 p.m.

• Listen to the game on the Devils Hockey Network via the team website or mobile app beginning at 7:20 p.m. ET with Matt Loughlin on play-by-play and color analyst Chico Resch. 

PREVIEW

DEVILS (14-11-1) vs. BRUINS (18-5-3)

Head-to-Head

The Devils and Bruins meet for the first time this season. The two clubs squared off three times last season with Boston sweeping the series, including two games at Prudential Center.

Nico Hischier (1g-2a) and Tomas Tatar (1g-2a) led the Devils in scoring. Former Devil Pavel Zacha (3g-1a) and David Pastrnak (2g-2a) led the Bruins with four points each. Goalie Linus Ullmark went 3-0 with a 1.67 GAA and .950 save percentage.

Devils Team Scope:

The Devils return after a highly successful four-game road trip. The team went 3-1 on the swing with wins at Vancouver, Seattle and Calgary. The only blemish was a 4-1 loss to Edmonton in the final game on Sunday.

Jack Hughes continues to lead the way offensively with 33 points on the season. However, he’s been held off the scoresheet for the past three games. Jesper Bratt is tied for the team lead with 12 goals while his 32 points ranks second on the club. He’s riding a five-game scoring streak for seven points (4g-3a). Tyler Toffoli is also atop the goal scorers board with 12.

Bruins Team Scope:

No Patrice Bergeron, no problem for the Boston Bruins. Though they aren’t on their pace of 65 wins and 135 points (both NHL records), they sit atop the Atlantic Division despite the retirement of their captain.

David Pastrnak leads the team with 16 goals and 39 points. He’s followed by Brad Marchand’s 12 goals and 25 points. The Bruins will be without former Devil Pavel Zacha and defenseman Charlie McAvoy, both ruled out with upper-body injuries. The Bruins recalled Jesper Boqvist, a former Devil, for the game.

The strength of the Bruins is, and always has been, in their defense and goaltending. Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark still split duties in the crease, and have helped Boston to the third-best goals-against average in the entire NHL.

By the Numbers:

The Devils have not converted a power-play goal in the last three games (0 for 9). It’s the longest stretch of the season.

Center Michael McLeod ranks 2nd in the NHL with a 63-percent face-off conversion. The Devils overall rank No. 5 in the league as a team.

Head coach Lindy Ruff is one win from tying Ken Hitchcock (849) for fourth place on the NHL’s all-time wins list.

Injuries:

Devils

Haula (upper-body)
Nosek (right foot)
Hamilton (torn left pectoral muscle)

Bruins

Zacha (upper-body)
McAvoy (upper-body)
Forbort (undisclosed)

GAME-DAY VIDEO
Devils Minute... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interviews with Players... COMING SOON
Pre-Game Interview with head coach Lindy Ruff... COMING SOON

News Feed

Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12/12/23

Rookie Roomies | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/12/23

Haula Practices Tuesday | NOTEBOOK
Underrated Devils | STAN'S STORIES

The 30 Most Underrated Devils of All Time | STAN'S STORIES
DEVILS AT OILERS 12/10/23 GAME STORY

Devils Come Up Short in Final Game of Trip | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT OILERS 12/10/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Oilers 4
DEVILS AT FLAMES 12/9/23 GAME STORY

Devils Hold on to Win Third Game of Trip  | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT FLAMES 12/9/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 4 at Flames 2
Daws DEVILS | BLOG 12/8/23

Nico Daws Activated from Injured, Non-Roster List and Assigned to Utica | BLOG
DEVILS AT KRAKEN 12/7/23 GAME STORY

Devils Grind Out 2-1 Win in Seattle | GAME STORY
DEVILS AT KRAKEN 12/7/23 LIVE UPDATES

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 at Kraken 1
DEVILS AT KRAKEN 12/7/23 GAME PREVIEW

Western Road Trip Continues in Seattle Tonight | PREVIEW
DEVILS | NOTEBOOK 12/6/23

Devils Practice in Seattle Ahead of Three Games in Four Days | NOTEBOOK
Devils Found Nemo | 10 TAKEAWAYS 12/6/23

Devils Found Nemo | 10 TAKEAWAYS
DEVILS AT CANUCKS 12/5/23 GAME STORY

A Hughes Win in Vancouver | GAME STORY
Hughes Brothers FEATURE - 12/5/23

Hughes Brothers Ready to Make History | FEATURE 
Jamie Langenbrunner to be inducted into US Hockey Hall of Fame

Langenbrunner’s big moments as ‘winner’ led to U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame
All three Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for first time

All 3 Hughes brothers to play in same NHL game for 1st time when Devils face Canucks
Haula FEATURE - 12/4/23

Haula's Expected Return a Welcome Addition | FEATURE 