LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 vs Blackhawks 1

The Devils face the Blackhawks tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

15:05 | CHI 1, NJD 0
Dickinson (Vlasic)

DEVILS LINEUP

Haula - Hischier - Mercer
Toffoli - Hughes - Bratt
Lazar - McLeod - Holtz
Smith - Tierney - Bastian

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Hughes - Marino
Bahl - Miller

Vanecek

CHICAGO LINEUP

Donato - Bedard - Kurashev
Foligno - Dickinson - Blackwell
Reichel - Entwistle - Guttman
Katchouk - Seney - Johnson

Vlasic - Megna
Tinordi - Murphy
Korchinski - Zaitsev

Soderblom

DEVILS MINUTE

The Devils are looking to build momentum

